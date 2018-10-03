Wichita North puts the offense in gear in win at Heights

Wichita North scored two goals in about 90 seconds Tuesday night at Wichita Heights to earn a 3-1 win. The Redskins are now alone at 4-1 in City League play, second behind Bishop Carroll.
Final remnants of Wichita Wingnuts sold at auction

Items belonging to the Wichita Wingnuts baseball organization were sold during an auction at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium on Wednesday. The stadium will be demolished soon to make way for a new ballpark and and minor league team.

Half Price Books Coming to Eastgate Plaza

Carrie Rengers

The new Half Price Books opens at Eastgate Plaza next month, but the chain will start buying books from the public next week. “We won’t be selling anything, but we will be buying starting the 8th,” says store manager Kristal LeMaistre.

