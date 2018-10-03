Sedgwick County investigates itself

Sedgwick County Commissioners vote to hire outside counsel to investigate personnel issues in the county government. Commissioner Richard Ranzau calls it "shenanigans."
Final remnants of Wichita Wingnuts sold at auction

Items belonging to the Wichita Wingnuts baseball organization were sold during an auction at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium on Wednesday. The stadium will be demolished soon to make way for a new ballpark and and minor league team.

Carrie Rengers

Half Price Books Coming to Eastgate Plaza

The new Half Price Books opens at Eastgate Plaza next month, but the chain will start buying books from the public next week. “We won’t be selling anything, but we will be buying starting the 8th,” says store manager Kristal LeMaistre.

