K-State fights back against Texas only to lose 19-14

Republican committee chairman Senator Chuck Grassley opening the hearings on September 27, 2018 declaring it has been a hard couple of weeks for both the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.
Wichita, Kansas, police Sgt. John Bogle said a fatal shooting at 27th and Amidon may have been self-defense. Investigators think the man who died was trying to rob someone after a road rage incident on Wednesday night.
Tuesday marked the opening day of the college basketball season, as teams were permitted to practice for the first time. The Shockers and Gregg Marshall took advantage with an afternoon practice at Koch Arena.