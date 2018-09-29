Wichita Northwest lights up the scoreboard against unbeaten Kapaun

Wichita Northwest beat Kapaun 55-26 on Friday. The Grizzlies' offense, led by running back Breece Hall, looked unstoppable at times in the win.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service