Salvador Perez, Royals get walk-off win, avoid worst year in franchise history

One of the worst seasons in the Royals’ 50-year history will draw to a close Sunday afternoon at Kauffman Stadium, a conclusion that comes in an official capacity. Unofficially, the season was doomed long ago, way back in April, after the Royals lost 21 of their first 28 games.
After a 2-1 walk-off win against visiting Cleveland on Thursday, the Royals are certain to prevent tying the worst season in franchise history, when they lost 106 games in 2005.
Salvador Perez sealed that with a two-out base hit to left field, scoring Adalberto Mondesi, who had reached on a walk and stole a pair of bases.
The most they can lose now is 105. Either way, they’ve already reached the century mark for the fifth time. But a late-season surge — the Royals are 20-12 in their last 32 games after Thursday’s result— has provided a new perspective. At least inside the clubhouse.
“When you look at our record, I feel very strange because ... I don’t feel like we’re a bad team,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “I’ve been on teams that were really, really bad teams, and we didn’t lose 100 games. I look at our record and see 102 losses, but inside of me, not for a second do I think this is a bad team.”
In the ensuing 57 seconds, Yost rattled off a series of supporting reasons in the form of names. He mentioned the veterans — Perez, Alex Gordon and Whit Merrifield, who extended his season-best hitting streak to 17 games Thursday. And then the young rookies, whose combination of speed and power have sparked the September about-face.
“It’s been very encouraging,” Yost said, adding, “we feel like they’re just scratching the surface. It makes me very optimistic going into next year.”
Atop that list resides Mondesi, whose tools were on display once more Thursday. Mondesi popped a 381-foot home run into the home bullpen past right field, tying the game at 1-1 in the third inning.
In his final at-bat, he drew a two-out walk, stole second, stole third and cruised home on Perez’s second walk-off hit of the season. Perez held his arm in the air as he jogged to first base.
Mondesi has played a leading role in the Royals having the opportunity to make September their first winning month of 2018.
Right-handed pitcher Glenn Sparkman has not, but he had his best stuff Thursday, after being offered his first start in a month.
Sparkman completed his longest outing of the season — five innings — on 78 pitches, the second most he’s thrown this season. He allowed five hits, the only damage a first-inning run that was self-inflicted. After Francisco Lindor led off the game with a single, Sparkman threw the ball away on a pickoff to advance Lindor to second and then balked him to third base. Lindor scored on a sacrifice fly.
Ben Lively, Kevin McCarthy, Wily Peralta and Jason Hammel put together five scoreless innings in relief. Hammel was credited with the win.
After extending his hitting streak to 17 games in the first inning, Merrifield stole his league-leading 42nd base. He was initially called out, but a review showed a crafty slide to avoid a tag and stay on the base.
