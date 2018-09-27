Sen. Grassley: ‘Both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh have been through a terrible couple of weeks.’
Republican committee chairman Senator Chuck Grassley opening the hearings on September 27, 2018 declaring it has been a hard couple of weeks for both the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.
Wichita, Kansas, police Sgt. John Bogle said a fatal shooting at 27th and Amidon may have been self-defense. Investigators think the man who died was trying to rob someone after a road rage incident on Wednesday night.
Wichita police Sgt. Robert Henning on an accidental shooting at a home in the 1400 block of East Pike, near Hydraulic and Lincoln, at around 8:20 p.m. Monday. A man and child were playing with toy guns when a man was shot in the leg with a real gun.
Tuesday marked the opening day of the college basketball season, as teams were permitted to practice for the first time. The Shockers and Gregg Marshall took advantage with an afternoon practice at Koch Arena.
Law enforcement personnel from across the state and much of the Wichita community turned out for the funeral and burial of fallen Sedgwick County Sheriff deputy Robert Kunze III. Kunze was killed in the line of duty last Sunday.
