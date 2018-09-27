Sen. Grassley: ‘Both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh have been through a terrible couple of weeks.’

Republican committee chairman Senator Chuck Grassley opening the hearings on September 27, 2018 declaring it has been a hard couple of weeks for both the Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Dr. Christine Blasey Ford.
Wichita honors Sedgwick County deputy

Wichita honors Sedgwick County deputy

Law enforcement personnel from across the state and much of the Wichita community turned out for the funeral and burial of fallen Sedgwick County Sheriff deputy Robert Kunze III. Kunze was killed in the line of duty last Sunday.

