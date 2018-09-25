Drag queens draw standing-room crowd at Wichita library

Drag queens drew more than 200 people Tuesday to the downtown Wichita library for a picture-book story time.
Wichita honors Sedgwick County deputy

Local

Wichita honors Sedgwick County deputy

Law enforcement personnel from across the state and much of the Wichita community turned out for the funeral and burial of fallen Sedgwick County Sheriff deputy Robert Kunze III. Kunze was killed in the line of duty last Sunday.

Refueling Boeing B-52 Stratofortress

Aviation

Refueling Boeing B-52 Stratofortress

The 100th Air Refueling Wing (100 ARW) based in Mildenhall, England, refuels a B-52 during an Arctic flight. Spirit AeroSystems is hoping to be part of an engine replacement program for the aging bomber.

