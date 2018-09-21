Bishop Carroll wins City League thriller over Wichita North

Bishop Carroll and Wichita North, two of the best teams in the Wichita City League, played to a 2-1 overtime game Thursday. The Golden Eagles came out on top.
By
Candlelight vigil for Deputy Robert Kunze

Local

Candlelight vigil for Deputy Robert Kunze

About 500 people gathered at a candlelight vigil at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Wichita on Tuesday evening to honor Sedgwick County sheriff's Deputy Robert Kunze, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service