Deputy’s killer stole his car just hours before the murder
18 year old Resley Simone went out to his car early Sunday morning to find someone rustling in his backseat. Cody Greeson beat Simone then took his car and wallet and fled. Later Greeson would kill Sheriff's deputy Robert Kunze in a shoot out.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a report of a person hanging from a 4-story windowsill at 11440 N. Kendall Dr. The patient was put into the bucket of the platform truck and safely lowered to the ground and transported to an area hospital.
About 500 people gathered at a candlelight vigil at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Wichita on Tuesday evening to honor Sedgwick County sheriff's Deputy Robert Kunze, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday.
Deputy Robert Kunze was killed in the line of duty, Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said during a news conference held at the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. The suspect in the case is dead. (Sept. 16, 2018)
Lt. Tim Myers has confirmed an “officer-involved shooting” at N. 295th St. West and W. 21st St. North. Myers, spokesman for the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, would not confirm if any injuries were reported.
K-State rolled over UTSA at home Saturday coming away with a win and looking greatly improved over the past two game performances. K-State head coach Bill Snyder reflects on the game and how he might owe Alex Barnes a steak dinner.
A storm surge from Hurricane Florence caused the Neuse River to overflow its banks and flooded parts of New Bern, North Carolina, on September 14. Wind, rain and waves from the Category 2 storm began to lash the North Carolina coastline on Thursday.
