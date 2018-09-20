Deputy’s killer stole his car just hours before the murder

18 year old Resley Simone went out to his car early Sunday morning to find someone rustling in his backseat. Cody Greeson beat Simone then took his car and wallet and fled. Later Greeson would kill Sheriff's deputy Robert Kunze in a shoot out.
Candlelight vigil for Deputy Robert Kunze

About 500 people gathered at a candlelight vigil at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Wichita on Tuesday evening to honor Sedgwick County sheriff's Deputy Robert Kunze, who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Sunday.

