New west-side Flint Hills Spas opens on Wednesday

In June, Jamil Toubassi said he planned to open a new west-side Flint Hills Spas before fall. Unlike a lot of business openings that take longer than expected, Toubassi is hitting his target on Wednesday.
“Yeah, that was a minor miracle, I think,” he says.
“I don’t know if I’ll be alive by the time we open tomorrow,” a slightly harried Toubassi jokes, “but we’ll be open one way or the other.”
The new 4,000-square-foot store is at 6730 W. Kellogg, which is just east of Ridge Road.
Like his store near Central and Woodlawn, Toubassi’s new store will sell spas and grills, but this one also will sell above-ground pools, pool chemicals and more grill lines.
In another six months to a year, Toubassi says he’ll look at expanding again, possibly outside the Wichita market.
First, he says, “We need to get into the spring of next year with this store functioning well.”
