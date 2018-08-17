Wichita Eagle Dining Guide 2018: 25 appetizers, 25 cocktails you have to try

Our little guides to what to eat in Wichita are becoming a bit of a tradition. Two years ago, we put out a list of “50 Wichita Restaurants You Should Try,” and then last year, we got more specific, offering “50 Wichita Dishes You Have to Try.”
This year, we’re adding another couple of categories — and another palate.
In this guide, you’ll find Dining with Denise’s suggestions for 25 Appetizers to try. It’s a collection of some of Wichita’s best small bites, both well-known and waiting to be discovered.
You’ll also find Keeper of the Plans Matt Riedl’s guide to 25 Cocktails to try. He spent weeks exhaustively researching his nominations (someone’s got to do it) but he reports that he was honored to make the sacrifice to help readers make good drinking decisions.
We hope this guide will help you plan your next happy hour.
Here is the list, which appeared in a special booklet that was inserted in Sunday’s newspaper. There’s also a version of this guide that you can get for free inside the VIP Wichita magazine, which is available on racks all over town. (Look for the August issue with local rocker Jenny Wood on the cover.)
And by all means, let us know what you think we missed. Just go to Dining with Denise or Keeper of the Plans on Facebook and leave a comment.
APPETIZERS, by Denise Neil
1. The Kitchen, Disco Fries
You’ve likely heard of the Canadian dish called poutine, which tops fries with brown gravy and cheese curds. The Kitchen’s version uses its crisp fries for a base and tops them with tender cubes of grilled white meat chicken, a rich brown gravy and shredded Mozzarella cheese. Careful: They’re addictive. $11, 725 E. Douglas, 316-928-2899
2. The Monarch, Loaded Sweet Potato Tots
If you think a sweet potato french fry is good, you have to try a sweet potato tot. These golden nuggets are among the tastiest things on The Monarch’s menu, and they’re just as tasty without the “loaded” in the title (melted cheddar, green onions, diced bacon.) Use them as a base to absorb some bourbon from this bar’s extensive collection. $7.99, 579 W. Douglas, 316-201-6626
3. Albero Cafe, Italian Nachos
They’re an appetizer, yes, but the Italian nachos at Albero Cafe are so decadent, they could also be a meal (or two). The plate features fried pasta chips piled high and drenched with a homemade cheese sauce plus shredded lettuce, sliced pepperoncini, tomatoes and Mediterranean tomato relish. Top with chicken or sausage for $4 extra. $8, 4811 E. Central, 316-260-9667
4. Two Olives, Meshwi Platter
This is listed as an entree on the Two Olives menu, but it could also serve as a shareable appetizer that would be perfect paired with a bottle of wine. It includes an array of Mediterranean favorites, which are perfectly produced and artfully arranged by the Toubia-led kitchen: shawarma chicken, lamb kefa, kibbe, tabouli, hummus, olives and pita. $13-$24, 2949 N. Rock Road, 316-681-1100
5. Redrock Canyon Grill, Stuffed Poblano
This restaurant’s menu is sprinkled with Southwestern flavors, and one of the best examples is on its appetizer menu. The stuffed poblano is filled with Redrock’s signature rotisserie chicken plus chipotle sour cream then deep fried and served with a side of black bean salsa and salsa verde. $11, 1844 N. Rock Road, 316-636-1844
6. The Anchor, Fried Pickles
It’s surprisingly easy to mess up fried pickles, an unsung bar appetizer that combines the tanginess of a pickle with the crunch of a well-seasoned breading. But The Anchor gets it all just right, and its generous serving comes with Ranch dressing on the side for dipping. $7 , 1109 E. Douglas, 316-260-8989
7. Sabor, Queso Con Corn
Melty queso that clings to a chip is always a good thing. But this Latin restaurant adds another layer of texture to its famous white queso dip: fresh sweet corn. The dip is just as good scooped up with tri-color tortilla chips as it is clinging to flavorful flatbread triangles, both of which are served on the side. $8, 309 N. Mead, 316-201-4880
8. Piatto Neapolitan Pizzeria, Misto Salumi
“Misto salumi” translates to “mixed sliced meats” in Italian, but that way undersells this tray of fancy, additive-free meats you won’t find elsewhere in Wichita. The restaurant, which specializes in the type of pizza made in Naples, Italy, fills a plate with thin slices of Applewood speck (a type of smoked prosciutto), salami and Berkshire prosciutto. The meats are served with slices of fresh Mozzarella, arugula and sliced tomatoes and a whole baked dough on the side. $13, 1706 E. Douglas, 316-866-6525
9. Public at the Brickyard, Public Pickles
You’ll feel farm-fancy eating this appetizer at Wichita’s favorite gastropub. It features a jar of house-made sweet pickles served with thick-sliced Yoder salami, horseradish cheese and toasted baguette. Its simplicity helps it sing. $10, 129 N. Rock Road, 316-263-4044
10. District Taqueria, Chips & Queso Blanco
Yes, you have to pay for chips and salsa at District, a fun taqueria in downtown Wichita. So you may as well spend an extra 75 cents and get this queso, which is unique to the restaurant. It’s made with a combination of chipotle peppers, house salsa, fresh peppers, garlic and the secret ingredient: cream cheese. It’s thick, creamy and served warm in a mason jar. $4.25, 917 E. Douglas, 316-832-8155
11. Newport Grill, Rock Shrimp Cigars
These little spring rolls are as pretty as they are delicious. And since Newport is a seafood restaurant, they’re stuffed with shrimp, mascarpone, Fresno chili and daikon radish then sliced and served on a swirl of pineapple sauce. $14 , 1900 N. Rock Road, 316-636-9555
12. Tokyo Japanese Cuisine, Pepper Tuna
This underrated sushi restaurant, which owner Sam Zeng created by completely renovating a once rundown West Street building, has top-rated sushi and lots of creative dishes, including appetizers. (The shrimp tempura is a crispy dream.) But you must try one of the sliced fish inventions from the sushi bar. This Pepper Tuna, seared on the edges with fresh ground pepper, sliced then served with ponzu sauce, is a perfect place to start. $6.95, 446 N. West St., 316-636-7777
13. Oak & Pie, Fried Mozzarella
Fans of fried mozzarella are likely accustomed to from-the-bag sticks with from-the-jar marinara sauce. This new east-side pizza restaurant has reinvented the appetizer by turning the sticks into nicely breaded balls and the marinara into a creamy, almost tomato bisque-like dip. $7, 2244 N. Greenwich, 316-768-6900
14. Georges French Bistro, Calamari
Pretty much everything at this French bistro is delicious, and it’s hard to choose which appetizer on the menu is best. (Try the poutine, mussels and Parisien cheese dip, too.) But Georges calamari is great because it’s served as steaky strips rather than little rings. They’re breaded and fried then tossed in olive oil, lemon juice and oregano, and they come with both a cocktail sauce and a basil aioli for dipping. $11, 4618 E. Central, 316-831-1325
15. Dempsey’s Burger Pub East, Kettle Corn Brussels Sprouts
When a burger pub snags a seasoned chef to help lead and revamp its kitchen, it ends up with wild (and wildly delicious) appetizers like this one. Chef Bill Crites invented this appetizer-meets-dessert, which has quickly become a customer favorite. It mixes crispy fried Brussels sprouts with sweet and crunchy kettle corn and smoked ham that’s all topped with a caramel made from local goat milk. $9, 550 N. Rock Road, 316-425-5024
16. Molino’s, Queso Fundido
If you like your appetizers with a little theater, try this unique offering at Molino’s Mexican Cuisine. The appetizer is set on fire at your table (on purpose.) The staff mixes melted Monterey jack and mozzarella cheeses then douses it in alcohol and sets it on fire. When it gets nice and melty, they stir in Mexican chorizo and chopped poblano peppers. Fresh tortillas are served on the side. $10.49, 1064 N. Waco Ave., 316-977-9336
17. Nortons Brewing Company, Bacon Crack
This new downtown brewery and restaurant named its signature appetizer for its addictive nature. The kitchen slices thick bacon into bite-sized pieces, candies it with maple syrup, brown sugar and honey and seasons it with cracked black pepper and cayenne. The table can share the generous serving by stabbing bites with toothpicks and dipping them in a brown sugar honey cream cheese served on the side. $9.99, 125 N. St. Francis, 316-425-9009
18. Bricktown Brewery, Sea Salt Caramel Fries
Although there are plenty of good appetizers made by local restaurants, this dish from Oklahoma-based chain Bricktown Brewery is a favorite in Wichita. The restaurant tops crispy sweet potato fries with chopped sweet peppered bacon and a caramel sauce with a kick. The sea salt on the top completes the sweet-and-salty experience. $7.50, 2142 N. Tyler, 316-613-2719, 2035 N. Rock Road, 316-440-3438
19. Bonefish Grill, Bang Bang Shrimp
This dreamy fried shrimp tossed in a spicy cream sauce is one of the most popular appetizers ever. Bang Bang Shrimp is so popular that several local restaurants have made their own versions with slightly altered names. Bonefish serves it for $6 on Wednesdays. $10.90, 10250 E. 13th St., 316-315-0299
20. Wichita Brewing Company & Pizzeria, Wood-Fired Jalapeno Bites
There are jalapeno poppers. And then there are WBC’s Wood-Fired Jalapenos, which significantly elevate the bar bite standard. Their version features fresh halved jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese, Italian sausage and sweet pepper bacon. They put more bacon pieces on top and throw in a side of Ranch for dipping. One reader claims he lost 30 pounds eating these peppers for dinner three nights a week for three months. $10, $6 for a half order, 8815 W. 13th St., 316-440-2885, 535 N. Woodlawn, 316-440-4885
21. Wine Dive, Drunken Bread
This Wichita restaurant is a great place to stop for a glass of wine and an appetizer to share, and a good one to share is this rich and unusual “casserole” made with crumbled baguette, gruyere cheese and prosciutto that’s been mixed with a white wine sauce, topped with Parmesan and fresh thyme and then baked. $10, 4714 E. Douglas, 316-613-2772
22. Chisholm’s American Beef & Ale House, Short Rib Spring Rolls
Short ribs are good just about any way you eat them. But this new restaurant inside the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Wichita Airport has come up with an inventive way to serve it: stuffed inside a spring roll wrapper with black beans and corn then deep fried. The crunchy appetizer rolls are served atop a smoked gouda fondue.$9, 2098 S. Airport Road, 316-945-1966
23. Bella Luna, Hummus
Wichita has no shortage of top-rate hummus. After all, this is the unofficial Lebanese food capital of the country. But there’s something special about the hummus at local favorite Bella Luna. It’s perfectly creamy and rich and always topped with pine nuts and a gherkin. And Bella Luna’s pita chips, coated with a tangy za’atar seasoning, are an appetizer all their own. Make it a meal by adding steak and mushrooms. $7.95, 2132 N. Rock, 316-634-0008; 2441 N. Maize, 316-613-3320
24. Savute’s Italian Ristorante, Fried Provolone Cheese
One of Wichita’s oldest restaurants (it’ll turn 75 next year) is still serving up one of Wichita’s favorite dishes. While most restaurants fry mozzarella, Savute’s fries provolone that’s been coated in an unforgettable breading encasing a hunk of stretchy, melty cheese. Dip it in Ranch or marinara. $6.49, 3303 N. Broadway, 316-838-0455
25. Lola’s Bistro, Lumpia
Lola’s Bistro owner Michael Abay grew up eating and cooking authentic Filipino lumpia, and now his fine-dining restaurant serves a fine version of this traditional appetizer, a spring roll stuffed with pork, shrimp and vegetables, fried until crispy and served with a side of sweet chili dipping sauce. Also try the pork belly bao buns. $7, 2146 N. Collective Lane, 316-613-2223
COCKTAILS, by Matt Riedl
1. Felipe’s Mexican Grill, Flaming Cazuela
No list of Wichita’s signature cocktails would be complete without the Flaming Cazuela from Felipe’s. This 40-ounce cocktail contains a smorgasbord of alcohol (specifically tequila, vodka, rum and triple sec) mixed with lemon, lime, orange and grapefruit juices. It’s served in a terra cotta pot, and an Everclear-soaked grapefruit rind on top is set ablaze before it’s served. This cocktail has been a big party hit since the 1980s and it’s one you need to try with friends at least once. $11 or $16 for the top-shelf version, 3434 W. Central, 316-942-9131, 445 S. 119th St., 316-729-2500, 9718 E. Harry, 316-684-8931, 2241 N. Woodlawn, 316-652-0027
2. Bite Me BBQ, Bloody Mary
Trust me, Bite Me BBQ’s Bloody Mary is unlike any you’ve had before. The concoctions, which already come in large mugs, come with about a full meal’s worth of meat skewered on top. These drinks come with a spare rib, burnt ends and a hot link, as well as more traditional Bloody Mary pairings, including olives, pickles, celery, and cheese cubes. It’s worth trying simply for the novelty factor. $12.50, 132 N. St. Francis, 316-729-2904
3. Wheat State Distilling, Dash’s #GFD
This bar has a staff of bartenders who often come up with innovative new cocktails, so you can’t really go wrong by ordering any of their specials. But a particular favorite is the GFD. It’s made with Wheat State’s barrel-aged gin, lime juice, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, Jack Rudy Small Batch Grenadine, cardamom bitters and a lime wedge. It’s slightly floral but also sweet, with a little sour taste. The benefit of ordering drinks from Wheat State: All of the alcohol used is distilled right here in Wichita, and the grain comes from Kansas. $9. 246 N. Mosley, 316-831-7413
4. Sabor Latin Bar & Grille, Sangria
Sabor, known for being a frequent hangout of Harrison Ford when he’s in town, also happens to serve some of the best sangrias in town. Sabor sangrias, which can be had in either red or white wine varieties, are served with a refreshing blend of juices and other liquor. It’s the perfect sipping drink to start a night out in Old Town. $8 for a glass or $30 for a pitcher, 309 N. Mead, 316-201-4880
5. District Taqueria, Flaming Ginger
This tequila cocktail is made with muddled jalapenos, which makes for an interesting tasting experience. The drink, which also features Tres Agave Single-Barrel Anejo tequila, ginger beer, grenadine, lime juice and bitters, has a refreshing taste initially, but as you drink it, a burning sensation builds at the back of your throat. You don’t taste the jalapeno on your tongue, only afterward - a perfect mix for those who don’t mind a little kick in their beverages. $7.25, 917 E. Douglas, 316-832-8155
6. Mort’s Martini Bar, 007 Martini
A classic martini sometimes hits the spot, especially if you’re about to do something that requires ample liquid courage. Aptly named, the 007 Martini at Mort’s is a drink immortalized in the Bond film “Casino Royale.” It’s made with Bombay Sapphire gin, Ketel One vodka, vermouth, a twist and olives. It’s an obvious choice among the staggering menu at Mort’s. Clearly there’s more going on here than a standard dirty martini. Drink if you’re feeling ambitious. $8.50, 923 E. First Street, 316-262-1785
7. The Anchor, Cherry LimeAle
The Anchor is primarily a beer establishment, right? Well, the fine people working behind its bar have curated a menu of “cocked ales” to quench the thirsts of cocktail lovers. These drinks are, unsurprisingly, a mix of beer and hard liquor, which sounds weird at first but tastes so right when it’s the right combination. The bar’s Cherry LimeAle mixes Dogfish Head SeaQuench Session Sour beer with Zodiac Black Cherry vodka, a nice and sweet selection. Ask them to go a little light on the cherry syrup, though, as too much of it can thrust this cocktail too much to the sweet side.$9, 1109 E. Douglas, 316-260-8989
8. Dempsey’s Burger Pub, Grapefruit Moscow Mule
Dempsey’s has one of the best Moscow Mules I’ve yet had here in Wichita. The drink comes in different flavor varieties, but I’d strongly recommend the grapefruit-flavored option. Our bartender said Dempsey’s typically sells this variety at a 10-to-one ratio. It’s a very refreshing, well-mixed summer drink. $7. 3700 E. Douglas, 316-425-3831, 550 N. Rock, 316-425-5024
9. Redrock Canyon Grill, The Perfect Margarita
So what if this margarita comes from a bit of a chain? It’s tough to beat Redrock’s margarita. The drink, which is served in a shaker, is made with Jose Cuervo Tradicional Reposado, Patron Citronge and Grand Marnier. The salt-rimmed martini glass comes with a lime slice skewered between two green olives. It smells quite potent but tastes rather smooth. One shaker can fill almost two glasses, so that’s an added bonus. $9, 1844 N. Rock Road, 316-636-1844
10. Newport Grill, Newport Cosmo
Newport’s take on the Cosmopolitan is perhaps the best Cosmo I’ve yet had in Wichita. The drink is made with the restaurant’s house-infused citrus vodka, orange liqueur, white cranberry juice and a red cranberry foam. Cosmos can be hit or miss, in my opinion, but this one hits the mark. The martini glass is refrigerated prior to serving – a nice added touch. It tastes like a smoothie, frankly, with little bite to be found. $9, 1900 N. Rock Road, 316-636-9555
11. YaYa Eurobistro’s Blood Orange Boulevardier
Bourbon-drinkers, this one is for you. YaYa’s, while being known for its lively patio, also is home to a large selection of bourbon varieties (and, subsequently, cocktails). Of those, I’d recommend this mixture. It’s made with Knob Creek bourbon, sweet vermouth, Solerno Blood Orange liqueur and Campari. It’s a perplexing juxtaposition of flavors – the dark bourbon smell finishes with a citrusy aftertaste. It’s one you’ll be talking about for a while after drinking it (if you can remember it tomorrow). $10, 8115 E. 21st Street, 316-634-1000
12. Chester’s Chophouse, Tumbleweed
As far as dessert cocktails are concerned, this one at Chester’s takes the cake. The Tumbleweed is essentially alcoholic ice cream. It comes served in a carafe alongside little glasses for a perfect after-dinner cap. It’s made with ice cream, brandy, Kahlua and crème de cacao. You also get chocolate shavings, chocolate straws (though you can’t actually sip the ice cream through them) and chocolate-covered cherries to dip. Apparently there’s alcohol in there? It’s definitely a drink to split with friends, as it’s way too much – and too pricey – for one person to tackle solo. $15, 1550 N. Webb, 316-201-1300
13. Siena Tuscan Steakhouse, Dan’s Old Fashioned
For $14, an Old-Fashioned made for one had better be good. Luckily, Siena’s take on the classic cocktail doesn’t disappoint. Siena bartenders are able to create spherical ice balls to fill the old-fashioned glass this drink is served in, which adds to the novelty. The drink itself is pretty strong, and it’s certainly one to be sipped over an extended period of time – not hammered by friends about to hit the town for a night of carousing, $14, 104 S. Broadway, 316-440-5300
14. Blue Fin Sake Bar, Far East Iced Tea
What sort of cocktail list would be complete without at least one sake drink? This drink, which bartenders swear is highly popular among diners, tastes nice and tart, skewered with two blueberries on the side. It’s made with red berry vodka, Hana Fuji Apple sake and pineapple juice. If you’ve never had a sake cocktail before, this drink is a perfect introduction to the complex Japanese liquor.
$5, 255 N. Washington, 316-295-4219
15. Dockum, El Kabong
I would go so far as to say this is the best pina colada I’ve had in Wichita – and plenty of friends say the same. This Dockum cocktail is mixed with Don Q coconut rum, Paldo Alo, pina colada mix and garnished with a habanero shrub. The habanero is there in case you feel the need to spice up the drink, which by itself is a perfectly lovely pina colada. It’s a little small for $10, but it’s well worth the trip to Dockum for it. $10, 104 S. Broadway, 316-719-7119
16. Cocoa Dolce, Wine Slushie
While not technically a cocktail in the strictest sense of the term, Cocoa Dolce’s wine slushies are popular with the after-dinner set looking for a light and refreshing drink. The slushies are available in both red and white varieties. They’re slushed up with wine, ice, corn syrup and lemonade. $6.45, 2132 N. Rock, 316-866-2906. 2441 N. Maize, 316-866-6337
17. Funky Monkeys Shaved Ice 21+, Alcoholic Snow Cone
This certainly fits the bill of drinks you have to try. Wichita’s Funky Monkey Shaved Ice serves alcoholic slushies at its Union Station kiosk, which can be made with vodka or rum. Are they good? It takes a while to actually get to the alcohol. As with all snow cones the good stuff settles at the bottom. But when you do, they’re pretty good. A few varieties to try: the Summer Dragon, the Blake Shelton and the Malibu. $6-$10, 701 E. Douglas, 316-252-4595
18. Rain, Long Island Iced Tea
Any young person knows that a good Long Island Iced Tea is a rare commodity. The fabled drink, which combines vodka, tequila, rum, gin and occasionally triple sec is a college student’s go-to for a quick way to feel good on weekends. It’s tough to say definitively, but Rain has perhaps the best Long Island I’ve had in Wichita, especially if you order a flavored variety. Specifically, ask for the Long Island with Razzmatazz liqueur mixed in. It’s nothing fancy, but it has a great aftertaste – not too sweet. $7.25, 518 E. Douglas, 316-261-9000
19. Larkspur, Mojito
This Wichita staple has a pretty impressive mojito, though it’s not on the menu. It’s not too expensive at $8 a pop, and it’s good sipping. The bartender muddles mint, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, Bacardi, simple syrup and lime juice together to create this concoction, served with sugar on the rim and garnished with a lime slice. It’s smooth and refreshing, but it tastes pretty potent for a mojito. There are notes of sour mixed in, but it’s mostly a sweet beverage that will make for pleasant drinking. $8, 904 E. Douglas, 316-262-5275
20. Twelve, Emperor
Looking for a good martini on the west side? Look no further than Twelve’s Emperor martini, which Keeper of the Plans readers have raved about. The drink is made with Ciroc vodka, Pama liqueur, fresh lime and lemon juice, as well as Brut champagne. People say it’s a refreshing martini, especially with the champagne taste.
$11, 12111 W. Maple, 316-440-2812
21. Firebirds Wood-Fired Grill, Double Black Diamond Martini
This popular drink is a mainstay at the upscale Firebirds bar. The drink is a pineapple-infused martini, made with fresh pineapples infused for 21 days with New Amsterdam vodka. It’s then garnished with a full-on pineapple slice. It’s served ice-cold and to the brim of the glass, so much so that you’ll have to sip it with a straw before you can actually drink it, to avoid overflow. It’s a very good martini. $10.50, 10095 E. 13th Street, 316-616-0969
22. Public at the Brickyard, Lavender Lemonata
This summer beverage is sure to hit the spot if you’re out at Public or the Brickyard. Made with Tito’s vodka and house-made lemon-lavender soda, the cocktail is a little sweeter than I typically prefer lemonades to be. Regardless, Public’s concoction is likely the one time I’ll truly appreciate a sweet lemonade. It’s served with sugar on the rim. Be sure to drink it quickly, as it does tend to get a tad watered-down as the ice melts. $7, 129 N. Rock Island, 316-263-4044
23. The Monarch, Moscow Mule
This is it, perhaps the purest example of a Moscow Mule in Wichita. The Monarch is known for this particular drink, which is interesting to note, given the bar specializes in bourbon. This Moscow Mule is much less tart than other mules in town, allowing the drinker to taste the vodka more clearly. It still isn’t enough to overpower or have a strong bite. It’s a smooth, almost flavorless beverage sure to be a year-round hit. $9, 579 W. Douglas, 316-201-6626
24. HomeGrown, Mimosa
It wouldn’t be fair to make a list of the best cocktails in Wichita and not include at least one mimosa. This particular concoction from the west side’s HomeGrown benefitted in particular from the Kansas Legislature’s recent decision to allow alcohol sales in the early morning. HomeGrown serves its mimosa with fresh-squeezed orange juice and Prosecco – starting at 6:30 a.m. Oh yeah. $7, 2835 N. Maize, 316-351-5783
25. Peerless, Moscow Mule
For those looking for the tartness of a Moscow Mule but who are perhaps on a budget, you could do much worse than Peerless’ offering. This Old Town bar has a rotating selection of cocktails, the “drink of the week,” all worth checking out – and it also stocks absinthe in the bar. This Moscow Mule is plain and simple. It’s refreshing and not too small for the money. $6, 919 E. Douglas, 316-516-7275
