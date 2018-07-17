Donald Trump Jr. comes to Wichita to stump for Kris Kobach

A man is facing charges after Ohio police say he dragged an officer for more than a mile in his car while fleeing a traffic stop. Dashcam video shows the officer being dragged down a street while another trooper chases the suspect.
The U.S. hiked tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing said it will counterattack in a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. U.S. farmers worry tariffs will rob them of profits and reduce their ability to compete in the pork market.
President Donald Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on Monday night. Born in Washington, D.C., Kavanaugh has served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit since 2006.
Mary Powell's 75 Barnyard Weed Warriors lay waste to a west-side weed-infested lot Friday. The 75 goats devoured poison ivy, small trees and weeds, stripping away unwanted vegetation. “I couldn’t give them any better food,” Powell said.
Kansas congressional candidate, James Thompson says Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be in Wichita to help him campaign. The Thompson campaign rally will take place at 1 p.m. July 20 at the Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway, Wichita.
The Pembroke Pines Police Department SWAT team lends 88-year-old Korean War veteran gear to fulfill a wish he has before he loses his vision. Stanley Gold told the officers he was mostly blind and has always been curious about night vision equipment.
Instead of joining the lip sync challenge, the Carrollton police department in Texas shared their mistakes caught on dashcam. The department is calling it the Dashcam Blooper Challenge and has challenged three other police departments to join them.