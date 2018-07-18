Gordon Ramsay transforms dog-friendly Fetch Bistro for his show, ’24 Hours to Hell and Back’

Gubernatorial candidates Jack Bergeson and Josh Svaty accused fellow Democrat Laura Kelly of lacking commitment to expand Medicaid in Kansas. Kelly says she fought hard to expand the medical care program since the day it became an issue in Kansas.
A man is facing charges after Ohio police say he dragged an officer for more than a mile in his car while fleeing a traffic stop. Dashcam video shows the officer being dragged down a street while another trooper chases the suspect.
The U.S. hiked tariffs on Chinese imports and Beijing said it will counterattack in a trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. U.S. farmers worry tariffs will rob them of profits and reduce their ability to compete in the pork market.
Kansas congressional candidate, James Thompson says Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be in Wichita to help him campaign. The Thompson campaign rally will take place at 1 p.m. July 20 at the Orpheum Theatre, 200 N. Broadway, Wichita.
President Donald Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on Monday night. Born in Washington, D.C., Kavanaugh has served as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit since 2006.