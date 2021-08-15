‘Reservation Dogs’ quietly makes history — and signals things are just getting started

From left, Paulina Alexis, Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai and Lane Factor star in “Reservation Dogs.” Courtesy photo

For many viewers, the new FX on Hulu series “Reservation Dogs” (which premiered on the streaming service Aug. 9 — you have to have a Hulu account) offers a glimpse into a Native American world seldom seen.

But for many Native people, it’s a mirror of familiarity. It’s a chance to see themselves frankly represented in mass pop culture — finally! — free of cultural stereotypes that have by now become an inside joke.

Rather, “Reservation Dogs” crushes those stereotypes and spews them out for comedy’s sake, making it another sort of inside joke. To be sure, some non-Native viewers won’t get some of the comedy, but that doesn’t matter. The show is still dryly funny on its own, with a sly tone that feels like a low-key indie film. It’s quietly revolutionary.

The show most certainly feels like an “inside job,” that’s because it’s the brainchild of indigenous creators (again, finally). Oscar winner Taika Waititi (”Jojo Rabbit”) and Sundance Film Festival darling Sterlin Harjo (”Mekko”) created the show and co-wrote the first episode. It’s a labor-of-love project, and it feels like it.

Set and filmed in rural Oklahoma, the coming-of-age story follows a young gang of rebellious teenagers living on a reservation. They’re in the middle of a minor crime spree in hopes of raising enough money to move to California.

Self-proclaimed somewhat gang leader Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, a natural star), is the heart of the story. His conscience is gnawing at him, and he’s surely not up for the criminal life. Every time he gets knocked out (which happens a lot), he wakes up in a dreamy mystical alternate existence, where he sees visions of a “warrior” (Dallas Goldtooth, spot-on and hilarious) who spews useless but “Indian-y” advice. He says that he fought in the battle of Little Big Horn . . . sort of. His horse stepped in a hole, tumbled and crushed him, killing him. Now he’s relegated to roaming the “spirit world,” which is very cold, he says. “My nipples are always hard.” It’s a funny re-interpretation of the “wise warrior trope.”

Elora Danon (Devery Jacobs), and yes, as it’s pointed out for laughs, is the same name of the baby from the 1988 fantasy film “Willow,” seems to be just fine with criminal life. She wants to get out and start a new life at any cost and tells Bear, “You don’t owe anybody anything.”

Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) is fearlessly loyal to the group, and tries to subsidize their earnings with meat pie sales, while Cheese (Lane Factor) seems to be finding his own way in their gang, a little more naively so. They are all mourning the death of a fifth member of their group, who died a year earlier.

There are more colorful characters sprinkled throughout the neighborhood, such as Mose and Mekko (real-life rapper brothers Lil Mike and Funnybone, who appeared on “America’s Got Talent” and steal every scene they’re in) who almost act as sort of a Greek chorus to the actual characters, filling them in on what’s going on around town, and tribal cop Big (Zahn McClarnon), who keeps sniffing out the Rez Dogs, but can’t quite catch a clue, literally. He also seems to have a crush on Bear’s mom (Sarah Podemski).

As the show points out, reservation life can be rough-and-tumble, and things heat up when a new gang moves into the village, looking to take the Rez Dogs down. It’s a little bit of danger, but not too much (the rival gang opens fire on the Rez Dogs with paintball guns, after all — cue “Platoon” reference).

Jokes about shapeshifters are mixed in with mainstream pop culture references — including, yes, “Reservoir Dogs” — against the backdrop of the harsh realities of reservation life, such as issues with health care, depression rates and addiction.

But the show never gets weighty or preachy. If anything, it laughs at the absurdities or everyday “rez” life. The second episode is set at the tribal health clinic, complete with a doctor who is the dentist, physician and ophthalmologist all in one, and a deadpan hilarious receptionist who berates Elora for having stomach pains but is selling meat pies outside the clinic.

Again, the show feels every bit like an inside job, and is the first TV series to boast an all-Indigenous writers room, directing staff and central cast. I like how it doesn’t feel the need to explain anything but just presents it all matter-of-factly (like, will most people even know what a meat pie is? No matter). But it doesn’t alienate, either. This might not be a world many people have seen, but it’s also strangely familiar and lived-in. Everyone can relate to trying to find themselves in the face of uncertainty.

But “Reservation Dogs” definitely has a quirky feel all its own, even with its own vocabulary, such as “stoodis” (as in shorthand for “let’s do this”) or “skoden” (“let’s go then”). Again, that’s never explained, but there’s really no need to.

The young actors are the heart of it all, particularly Woon-A-Tai. They are simply a joy to watch, and embody their characters with grit and heart. Watching them shine feels no less than triumphant.

“Reservation Dogs” may not feel groundbreaking, but it certainly is. Its tone and humor may take some getting used to (watch it again if you have to). But the show is charming, ambitious and confident, and seems to be saying, “Here we are, finally. And we’re just getting started.”