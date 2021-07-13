Big Emmy nomination love for Kansas City’s Jason Sudeikis and his hit ‘Ted Lasso’

Jason Sudeikis has been taking victory laps for months now with all the awards he’s been hauling in for his breakout hit “Ted Lasso.”

Best actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards. Writers Guild Awards for best comedy series and new series.

And on Tuesday, he and his Apple TV+ series were nominated for the jewel of television honors: the Emmy Awards. Many of them.

Sudeikis, an alum of “Saturday Night Live” who grew up in Overland Park, had never been nominated for an Emmy, and now he and his show are up for several comedy awards, including best series, best actor, director and writing.

Emmy nominations went to Jason Sudeikis, left, who created and stars as Ted Lasso, and Brett Goldstein, a writer on the show who also plays Roy Kent, the mercurial team captain. Apple TV+

In addition, four of the eight supporting actor nominations went to “Ted Lasso” actors: Brett Goldstein (who plays aging soccer star Roy Kent and also writes for the show), Brendan Hunt (who plays Coach Beard and also, like Sudeikis, co-writes and co-produces), Nick Mohammed (budding coach Nate the Great) and Jeremy Swift (ever-helpful assistant Higgins).

The show also earned two nominations for best supporting actress: Hannah Waddingham, who plays team owner Rebecca Welton, and Juno Temple, who plays player girlfriend with a brain Keeley Jones.

Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham, left) at first seems cold, but she warms to a friendship with team hanger-on Keeley (Juno Temple). Both actresses are up for Emmys. Apple TV+

In all, “The Crown” tied with “The Mandalorian” for the most Emmy nominations with 24 apiece, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up “WandaVision.”

In the top three categories – best drama, comedy and limited series – only the NBC show “This Is Us” snagged a nomination.

Despite all the acclaim Sudeikis has been getting, actress Jasmine Cephas Jones, who announced the nominees with her actor father, Ron Cephas Jones, managed to pronounce it more like “Sue Desk Is.” He probably gets that a lot.

Regardless, awards prognosticators had been expecting multiple nominations for the series, a fish-out-of water tale of a football coach from the Kansas City area who leaves his job at Wichita State University to go coach a sport he knows nothing about: British pro soccer. The simple premise surprised viewers and critics alike with layered nuance and welcome warmth during the pandemic.

As Vanity Fair said in its nominations predictions: “The sheer optimism of Ted Lasso seems to be clearing a path to victory for Jason Sudeikis, but while he is the undeniable favorite, this category also has some formidable competition.”

Awards site goldderby.com isn’t worried, calling Sudeikis “the overwhelming front-runner to claim the trophy” for best actor in a comedy.

In addition to “Ted Lasso,” the other nominees for best comedy series are “Black-ish” (ABC), “Cobra Kai” (Netflix), “Emily in Paris” (Netflix), “Hacks” (HBO Max), “The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max), “The Kominsky Method” (Netflix) and “Pen15” (Hulu).

In addition to Sudeikis, the other nominees for best actor in a comedy are Anthony Anderson, “Black-Ish”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; William H. Macy, “Shameless”; and Kenan Thompson, “Kenan.”

In short, observers say, Sudeikis is the clear front-runner for best actor, and his show is a strong contender for best comedy series.

Many of the biggest threats in the comedy categories were not in contention. Last year’s big winner, “Schitt’s Creek,” of blessed memory, celebrated its series finale last year, as did “The Good Place” and “Modern Family” (which starred Sudeikis’ fellow Big Slick Celebrity Weekend host Eric Stonestreet of Wyandotte County). The pandemic disrupted production on other favorites, such as “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Season two of “Ted Lasso” will premiere July 23 on Apple TV+.

The Emmy Awards will air at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 on CBS and stream on several digital options.

The Emmy nominees

Drama Series

“The Boys”

“Bridgerton”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Lovecraft Country”

“The Mandalorian”

“Pose”

“This Is Us”

Comedy Series

“black-ish”

“Cobra Kai”

“Emily in Paris”

“Hacks”

“The Flight Attendant”

“The Kominsky Method”

“Pen15

“Ted Lasso”

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”

Olivia Colman, “The Crown”

Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

MJ Rodriguez, “Pose”

Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country”

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, “Shrill”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Allison Janney, “Mom”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Limited or Anthology Series

“I May Destroy You”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Queen’s Gambit”

“The Underground Railroad”

“WandaVision”

Television Movie

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Sylvie’s Love”

“Uncle Frank”

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”

Rege-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”

Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Kenan Thompson, “Kenan”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”

Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”

Ewan McGregor, “Halston”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”

Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton”

Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”

Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”

Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”

Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”

Yvonne Strahovski, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”

O-T Fagbenle, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”

Tobias Menzies, The Crown”

Max Minghella, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Chris Sullivan, “This Is Us”

Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country”

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”

Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant”

Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks,”

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso”

Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”

Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”

Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method”

Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”

Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”

Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Renee Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”

Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”

Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Julianne Nicholson, “Mare Of Easttown”

Jean Smart, “Mare Of Easttown”

Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Thomas BrodieSangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”

Paapa Essiedu, I May Destroy You”

Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”

Evan Peters, “Mare Of Easttown”

Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton”

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Mckenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sophie Okonedo, Ratched”

Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us”

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Don Cheadle, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”

Charles Dance, “The Crown”

Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”

Courtney B. Vance, “Lovecraft Country”

Carl Weathers, The Mandalorian”

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams, “Hacks”

Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Bernadette Peters, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”

Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”

Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”

Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”

Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live”

Daniel Levy, “Saturday Night Live”

Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It!”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It!”

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, “Shark Tank”

Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons, “Top Chef”

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Variety Talk Series

“Conan”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

Includes reporting by The Associated Press.