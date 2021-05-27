My worst moment: ‘Pose’ star Mj Rodriguez and the time her voice cracked on stage during a performance of ‘Rent’

Finishing up its third and final season on FX, “Pose” is set in the world of New York’s LGBTQ ballroom culture during the '80s and '90s. The show is at once exuberant and heartbreaking, over the top and deeply human. At the center of it all is Mj Rodriguez as Blanca, who is both a nurturing beacon of optimism and the glue that hold’s the show’s central friendships together.

“She’s a powerful force to be reckoned with because she lets down her guard and wears her heart on her sleeve,” said Rodriguez. “She fights for the rights of every single last person in her community, as well as people outside her community. She goes through these ups and downs, all these obstacles, and for some reason she manages to get through it.”

Blanca was her breakout role, but Rodriguez is a seasoned musical theater actor as well. Up next, she will star alongside Maya Rudolph in a as yet untitled half-hour comedy for Apple TV+.

When asked about a worst moment in her career, she said: “I’ve got a perfect one for you.”

— My worst moment ...

“I was doing ‘Rent’ off-Broadway, this was in 2011. I played Angel. And I remember this one day I was like, ‘Oooh, what’s going on with my throat? Well, I’m sure it’s fine. I’m fine.’ I think it was a Saturday or Sunday — it was a day when we had two shows — and I’d had a good first show. My voice was perfect.

“Second show, we were in the middle of the song ‘Santa Fe’ and I remember singing a lick (a short series of notes) that I had started doing all the way back during in rehearsals and Billy Porter (her co-star on “Pose”) was actually the associate director of that production and at the time I remember he said, ‘Girl, are you going to be able to do that eight times a week?’ And I was like, ‘Yes! It’s fine! I got this.’ That lick was easy for me. I was this confident little 19-year-old. But when we got into eight shows a week I was like, oh snap.

“So fast-forward six months and it’s that second show of the day and we’re singing ‘Santa Fe.’ And there’s that part where it’s like: ‘It’s a comfort to know when you’re singing the hit the road blues, that anywhere else you could possibly go after New York would be ... a pleasure cruise.” And girl, my voice cracked before I could get out “pleasure cruise.” It was the most hilarious crack you could ever hear. It was like a yodel mixed with a screech, mixed with a little bit of tune. I know I had this look on my face like, ‘Oh! I didn’t expect that.’

“And my co-star who played Tom Collins, he looked at me and he couldn’t hold it together, he started laughing right there on stage in the middle of the number. And me, I’m like, oh well this is life, and I looked at the audience and shrugged, and they all busted out laughing. I was just so nonchalant about it, which made them laugh even more. It was hilarious. Angel, my character, would definitely make a big deal about it and so I definitely did too. But in my head I was like, ‘This is a live show, let’s keep it moving.’

“I remember going backstage afterwards and everybody was just dying. They were all back there cackling and I was like, ‘Look y’all, it was a situation.’ I thought I was doing good during that first show, but apparently a frog done jumped down my throat for the second show and I couldn’t sing. I was laughing too. The audience got to see that we’re human and we have live mess ups like that sometimes, but in that moment I was very very embarrassed.”

— That song comes about two-thirds of the way through the show. Did she worrying about her voice cracking again?

“No, because my adrenaline was pumping and the audience gave me such good energy and my friends on stage were all cackling, so I didn’t even think: Oh, this is going to be the worst show now. I just kept it moving and we went on to the next scene. I was fine that night, I wasn’t insecure about it.

“Afterwards though, it did get in my head. The next day it shifted for me and I was like, aw crap, is my voice going to crack when I sing this song? Am I going to be able to hit this note? My mind started getting the best of me: What if I crack again? And it happened again! I wasn’t laughing about it that time. I was like, uh-oh, is this a vocal problem? Or is this me getting in my head? And it was me getting in my head. And for a couple of days I was cracking a little bit, because I would psyche myself out. And then after two or three days afterwards, maybe four days afterwards, it went back to normal and I was OK for the rest of the run.

“So I don’t know what was wrong that night. I think it was just a fluke. It’s the equivalent of burping on stage. Or getting the hiccups. But it’s human. And I’m telling you, if someone had filmed my voice cracking on stage, I would post that on social media in a heartbeat.”

— The takeaway …

“I was someone who didn’t warm up my body or even warm myself up mentally. I didn’t have a regimen. I was just going 100% every single day doing that show, so I would do the utmost and not think about the consequences to my vocal health or physical health or mental health. It was because I was so young. I would be like, ‘I’m fine! I’m good!,’ not even knowing what an eight-show week demands of you.

“So after that night, I started doing extra vocal warmups. I realized that in order to please people — they’ve come to see this beautiful show and I want to pour my soul out to them — I have to be good to myself too and take care of myself.

“For a TV show it’s a little different, but even on ‘Pose,’ when I sing on the show, I have to warm up constantly. And usually on ballroom days, I take some time before I go to set to stretch and meditate because there’s a lot of yelling — it’s positive yelling like, ‘Yes, girl!’ and all those things — but I have to make sure I prepare because if you go in there cold turkey, you could pull something.”

