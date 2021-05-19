My worst moment: Busy Philipps on bombing an audition for a big-name director

A satire of a 90s-era girl group-turned-middle aged comeback, the Peacock comedy series “Girls5eva” is from producer Tina Fey and creator Meredith Scardino (whose previous credits include “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “Saturday Night Live”).

“Even though it’s this wild ride and so much fun, one of the things I love most about it is that there’s also a lot of heart in it,” said Busy Philipps, who stars on the show. “You get to follow these women as they’re figuring out that maybe they didn’t have that much control over their careers back when they were young women starting out — that’s something I can relate to — and they decide that now they are in control of their own story.”

Philipps first came to notice more than 20 years ago on the cult favorite “Freaks and Geeks” and her credits in the years since include everything from “Dawson’s Creek” to “White Chicks” to “ER” to “Cougar Town.”

When asked about a worst moment in her career, she replied: “I’ve been doing this professionally since I was a teenager and I’ve had so many different cringe-y moments navigating red carpets or just not understanding how to exist in this space because there’s no class you can take. I was a theater major in college, but they don’t teach you what to do if you bomb in front of a huge director at an audition.”

And that’s precisely what happened when she auditioned for a role in the biopic about June and Johnny Cash.

—My worst moment …

“This is a memory that, to this day when I look back on it, I want to cry. Obviously you know the movie ‘Walk the Line’ (from 2005) and integral to the story is Johnny Cash’s first wife, and they were reading many actresses for that part.

“A few things were happening in my personal life at the time. I had gone through a really terrible breakup. I was in my early-to-mid 20s and it was the kind of breakup that ruins you for a bit. Where you’re lying on the floor waiting for people to spoon feed you because you’re so devastated. He’d broken my heart and I was just feeling terrible about myself.

“So my confidence level was completely destroyed when I got this audition. And then I had Googled Johnny Cash’s first wife Vivian and I didn’t look anything like her, so I was convinced that there was no way I was going to get this part anyway.

“I kept looking at the (script) pages and thinking, I should really work on this. It was a really intense scene they chose. She cries and screams at Johnny, all this stuff that you want to see an actor really come through on. And because I was crying so much at the time — like, my roommate would come home from her job and find me lying on the kitchen floor with a package of spaghetti opened and water boiling but nothing being done because I had given up to lie down and cry — I was looking at these pages thinking, well I should be able to tap into these emotions (laughs).

“So I go to the audition. I already knew that James Mangold was directing it and I already knew that Reese Witherspoon was doing it and Joaquin Phoenix was doing it. And actually, Ginnifer Goodwin, who I’ve known for a long time (and who ultimately got the role), came in and sat down and she put headphones in and I could see tears forming in her eyes already. And I was like: Oh God, she looks exactly like Vivian. Oh, she’s getting the part. I’m sitting there literally psyching myself out for an audition I’m about to do.

“So I go in and meet James Mangold and I went into some sort of fugue state for the next 7-15 minutes of my life. Part of it was that I made a decision that he hated me. I don’t know why, I had no reason to. But that’s what I decided was happening.

“And to say that the tears did not come is an understatement. But what did come was me sort of fake sobbing.

“And the accent that I chose to do — an accent I didn’t work on ahead of time, I just decided to do it in the moment — was all over the place; at one point I was in New Jersey, at one point I was in Texas, at one point I was in England.

“I cannot describe to you how bad this audition was. The look on the casting director’s face was confusion and disappointment. I couldn’t even look her in the eye, I was so humiliated. This was next level bad. It was hands down the worst audition of my life, but it was also so horrible because it was in front of a casting director who I really respected and had always given me a shot. Who I knew liked me.

“So I left and when I got to my car I sobbed and sobbed and sobbed. And I literally said aloud to myself, ‘Now you can cry?’ I was so mad at myself. It was just all the pressure I had put on myself and letting the feelings from this heartbreak bleed into the thing I had historically always been good at.”

—This was about a year or so after "Dawson’s Creek" had ended. Consistent work on a TV show is validating, so when that was over was Philipps feeling the pressure of finding her next job?

“You’re always feeling like that as an actor — that’s a constant — which is basically why I stopped acting in the last several years because I was like, I can’t take the stress and pressure. The toll of what that can do to you, the comparison and the rejection and trying to keep going in the face of that, you have to decide if that’s worth it. Comparing myself to other actors, and where they were in their careers, that was always tricky for me. And I really had to let go of that.

“I’ve never seen the movie, by the way. But that was the same year ‘Brokeback Mountain’ came out and Michelle Williams is my very dear friend and that was the first year she was in Oscar contention, so I went to almost every party and event with her and definitely the ‘Walk the Line’ people were there (laughs). So each time it was this reminder of the worst audition of my life. I was mortified. That was hard because I really did feel like I didn’t belong here.”

—The takeaway …

“It took a long time for me to shake it off after that audition. I’ve always been fearless in the way I approached work and auditions and after that I had a real crisis of confidence in my abilities.

“The thing is, in any life there are things that are for you and there are things that aren’t for you and that’s OK. The trick is knowing when things aren’t for you. It can hurt, but there is something out there that is for you.

“There are so many things I could have done differently that day. I could have said, ‘I’m having a terrible day and I need to come back.’ Even that would have been preferable to what I did, which was fail through it in the most embarrassing and humiliating way.

“I just hope that tape was destroyed as soon as I walked out of that room.”

———