Baby daughter of reality TV’s Ashley Cain dies from leukemia

BRIAN NIEMIETZ New York Daily News

The 8-month-old daughter of “The Challenge” cast member Ashley Cain says his daughter Azaylia has lost her six-month battle with leukemia.

“Rest In Paradise Princess,” the 30-year-old reality TV figure wrote on Instagram Sunday. “I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven.”

The child’s mom also mourned on social media.

“You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul, RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart,” Safiyya Vorajee posted on Instagram.

A GoFund Me page for the infant’s medical costs had collected more than $2,200.

