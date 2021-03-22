Sharon Osbourne hires security after safety threats over racism allegations: report

Beset with racism allegations, “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne, her family and even her pets have received threats, and she has hired security, Yahoo! Entertainment reports.

“The Talk” is still on hiatus while CBS investigates several allegations of racial aggression on Osbourne’s part. Production was suspended last week after her support of Piers Morgan’s opinion over Meghan Markle’s contention that she experienced racism while a British Royal.

Morgan, saying he did not believe things were bad enough to make Markle ponder suicide, stormed off the set of his own show and then quit, then kept at it. Osbourne then clashed on-air with fellow host Sheryl Underwood, who is Black, when the subject came up on their own show. Osbourne, demanding an explanation of what made Morgan’s comments racist, had a bit of a meltdown.

Afterward, more allegations surfaced: Former “The Talk” host Leah Remini alleged that Osbourne had made racist and homophobic comments, respectively, about former hosts Julie Chen, who is Asian, and Sara Gilbert, who is gay.

As the drama has unfolded, and Osbourne refuted the racism accusations and dismissed the other allegations as fabricated. The death threats started.

“She can go die in a fish grease fire,” tweeted one person, according to Yahoo! Entertainment, and another tweeted, “I hope Sharon Osbourne gets hit by one last wave of COVID & dies.”

She has hired security to protect the Los Angeles-area home she shares with famed rocker Ozzy Osbourne, her husband of nearly 19 years, plus several dogs and some cats. Aside from the social media vitriol, she has gotten threatening phone calls there as well, Yahoo! Entertainment reported.