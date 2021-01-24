Around the remote: Chuck Barney’s TV and streaming picks for Jan. 24-30

Daveed Diggs as Andre Layton in the TNT series “Snowpiercer.” Season 2 begins Tuesday, Jan. 26. TNT

Don’t miss: “Snowpiercer” – In Season 2 of the post-apocalyptic thrill ride, an entirely new power struggle emerges on the speeding train. It causes a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to rebel leader Layton (Daveed Diggs) and to scheming billionaire Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean), who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity. (8 p.m. Tuesday, TNT).

Other bets:

Sunday: When the spellbinding new season of “Charmed” begins, the women’s lives are in jeopardy as The Faction closes in. Also, Macy and Harry struggle to define their relationship. (8 p.m., The CW).

Sunday: Written, directed and produced by Edward Burns, “Bridge and Tunnel” is a dramedy series set in 1980 and pegged to a group of recent college grads. They’re setting out to pursue their dreams in Manhattan, but still clinging to the familiarity of their working-class Long Island home town. (8 p.m., Epix).

Monday: Based on real events, “The Salisbury Poisonings” is a four-part drama series that recalls the 2018 assassination attempt on a Russian double agent and his daughter in Salisbury, England. In the ensuing days, public health officials raced against time to trace the lethal nerve agent that threatened the city. (9 p.m., AMC).

Monday: “Lucille Ball: Life, Death & Money” is a documentary special about the battle that was waged to claim her estate. After the death of the late TV legend’s second husband, Gary Morton, his widow put some of Ball’s personal items up for auction, igniting the wrath of Ball’s children, who fought to get them back. (9 p.m., Reelz).

Tuesday: On the Season 2 premiere of “Mixed-ish,” Rainbow gets angry after discovering Johan has been pretending to be a different race. So Alicia and Paul try to find a way to encourage Johan to be proud of being Black. (8:30 p.m., ABC).

Tuesday: The suspense thriller “Big Sky” returns from its winter hiatus. After Jenny and Cassie learn the truth about Cody’s fate, they decide to officially team up to track down Ronald. Elsewhere, Merrilee grapples with the fact that she didn’t truly know her husband. (9 p.m., ABC).

Wednesday: Based on a comic, the new sci-fi dramedy “Resident Alien” tells the story of an extraterrestrial (Alan Tudyk) who crash-lands near a small town in Colorado and passes himself off as a human doctor. He tries to keep a low profile, but complications arise when he is called on to help solve a murder. (9 p.m., Syfy).

Thursday: The new series “Rehab Addict Rescue” puts yet another twist on the home-renovation genre. Overwhelmed home owners call upon savvy pro Nicole Curtis to help them restore their crumbling historic abodes to their former glory while enhancing original architectural elements. (8 p.m., HGTV).

Friday: The four-part documentary series “We Are: The Brooklyn Saints” follows a youth football program in the heart of inner city East New York, Brooklyn. Geared toward boys 7-13 years old, the program is more than a sport. It’s a family, and a vehicle for opportunity. (Netflix).

Saturday: “Wendy Williams: The Movie” has Ciera Payton playing the title character in a biopic that follows her journey from her scrappy upstart days in urban radio to the rousing success of her syndicated TV talk show. Included: Williams’ past battles with cocaine addiction, and the implosion of her 22-year marriage. (7 p.m., Lifetime).