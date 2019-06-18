How fab is this? ‘Queer Eye’ sets another season in Kansas City

Life has changed for Jones barbecue sisters since they were featured on ‘Queer Eye’ Mary “Shorty” Jones and Deborah “Little” Jones, operate Jones Bar-B-Q in Kansas City, Kansas. Life -- and business -- has changed dramatically for them since their appearance on Netflix's "Queer Eye." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mary “Shorty” Jones and Deborah “Little” Jones, operate Jones Bar-B-Q in Kansas City, Kansas. Life -- and business -- has changed dramatically for them since their appearance on Netflix's "Queer Eye."

It’s official — the Kansas City area is home to the next eight “Queer Eye” heroes.

The Emmy-award winning show was renewed for two more seasons, Netflix announced Tuesday. Season 4 will be released July 19 and feature footage filmed when the Fab Five hosts were in town last year.

One of the hosts, Tan France, had recently returned to Kansas City to promote his new autobiography and gushed about his experience here.

“It was satisfying being in a place that felt like home,” France said in a recent interview with The Star. “And it was satisfying being with people who were just so open and welcoming with us. The city embraced us so greatly.”

Have you missed us? (We missed you too. ) We’re back in Kansas City for Season 4, July 19. pic.twitter.com/6H0eIwLg8i — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) June 18, 2019 Me:

Queer eye season 4: is announced

Me: — Abigail11 days to BMC (@phanalaam) June 18, 2019 queereye is back and we are supes into athleisure, apparently .

We resume our journey to Kansas City MO w season 4 on July 19 @netflix. https://t.co/eT1SdzD0Mw — Antoni Porowski (@antoni) June 18, 2019 Ever wonder what it takes to make one of your fav Queer Eye episodes? The Fab 5 give you a behind the scenes lewk into all the werk that goes into the make better process! pic.twitter.com/mPQl128gxx — Queer Eye (@QueerEye) June 13, 2019

Season 3, also based in Kansas City, premiered in March featuring France (fashion) and the rest of the self-care club — Karamo Brown (culture/life coach), Jonathan Van Ness (grooming), Antoni Porowski (food) and Bobby Berk (design) — using Kansas City resources to help their subjects learn to appreciate themselves.

The series, a reboot of “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” premiered in 2018 with the Fab Five give a “make better” to people nominated by family and friends. This often includes fashion upgrades, personal care tips, cooking advice, home redesigns and a bit of life-coaching.

In season 3, the Fab Five visited the Jones sisters in Kansas City, Kansas. After the episode aired, their Jones Bar-B-Q business on Kaw Street gained tens of thousands of Instagram followers and sold thousands of bottles of their father’s legacy sauce.

The crew recently filmed a “Queer Eye: We’re in Japan!” special that also will soon be released. For the fifth season, the Fab Five will take up residence in Philadelphia. That season is set to premiere in 2020, according to reports.