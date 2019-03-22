Wichita’s most veteran TV meteorologist will retire this summer

Longtime KWCH meteorologist Merril Teller will retire in July, he announced on the air on Thursday.
Teller, who has been with the station for 38 years, will offer his final forecast during the July 26 episode of the 6 p.m. news on the station, which will celebrate his career throughout the month of July with special features every Tuesday.
Teller joined the station as chief meteorologist in 1981, coming to Wichita with a resume that included stints on stations in Oklahoma City and Wichita Falls.
He remained the chief meteorologist until 2014, when Ross Janssen took over the role. Most recently, Teller has done the forecasts for the 6 p.m. newscast and the and 9 p.m. newscast on KWCH sister station KSCW 33.
He was a viewer favorite and was known for his calm demeanor during severe weather forecasts, especially tornadoes. He was on air during some of the area’s biggest weather events over the years, including the Hesston tornado in 1990, the Andover tornado outbreak in 1991, and the Greensburg tornado in 2007. He was inducted into the Kansas Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2008.
Teller said in a release from the station that he plans a trip to Italy after he retires and also wants to volunteer, to rediscover his love of tennis and bowling, and to spend time with his two grandchildren.
