2019 Eagle Medallion Hunt: Clue 5

2017 Medallion winners share their secrets

The Matthew family talk about how they solved each day’s clues to find the medallion. They’ve been hunting for it each year since 1984. By
In case you can’t see the image above, here is a text version of the clue

A Rocky start; farther on the conclusion.

Say it out loud: Wichita has a fusion.

Where should you look to stay at the front?

You want the east side in this year’s hunt.

