Break out the breath mints: Wichita’s popular garlic fest returning after a year off

Breath mint dealers in the Old Town area are likely to be pretty busy this weekend as a popular food festival relocates to a well-known venue there.

Orie’s Garlic Fest, a popular event by the owners of Orie’s Farm Fresh in West Wichita, first happened on the farm in 2017 and was so popular, it had to move to the larger Eberly Farms in 2018 and 2019.

The festival took 2020 off to sit out COVID-19, but this weekend, it returns and will take over the courtyard at Public at the Brickyard, 129 N. Rock Island, and will spill out onto Rock Island, which will be closed off from Douglas to First Street.

The event, which lasts from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, will feature vendors selling all types of garlic fare, from garlicky ready-to-eat foods to garlic bulbs and seasonings that can be used at home. There will also be plenty of artisan vendors selling their wares.

The festival will include live music from the Molly Neeley Duo from noon to 2 p.m. and from Knocknasheega from 2 to 4 p.m. Lamphouse Photo will also be at the event with a free-to-use selfie station.

Admission to the festival is free, which is a change from previous years. People just need to bring money for food and shopping, said Megan Greenway, who owns Orie’s Farm Fresh with her partner, Wes Johnson. The two opened the “urban farm” at West 21st and 119th Street six years ago, and since then, it’s grown into an operation that produces between 15,000 and 20,000 bulbs of garlic in 20 different varieties each year.

The couple, who has converted a whole new generation of garlic eaters in Wichita, usually sell their bulbs at local farmers markets, and people have learned over the years that there’s more to garlic than the bulbs sold in grocery stores.

The garlic grown at Orie’s has different flavor profiles and is stronger — and it hasn’t been shipped from overseas or been sitting in a storeroom for who knows how long, she said.

“We have a lot of people who have tried our garlic and realized that small farm-grown garlic tastes so much better,” she said. “It’s pretty rewarding to see people truly taste a difference in quality.”

All sorts of garlicky dishes will be available at the festival. Public at the Brickyard’s attached restaurant, Public, whose chef Travis Russell is a proponent of locally grown garlic, will offer on Sunday a special menu filled with garlicky dishes, including garlic pesto pizza, smoked garlic hatch white chili, smoked garlic mac and cheese and more.

In the courtyard and in the street, vendors will be offering other garlicky items, including garlic limeades, garlic fried rice, garlic bloody Mary kombucha, and smoked garlic sugar cookies. The festival will also be distributing free “garlic shots” while supplies last.

For more information on the garlic festival, visit Orie’s Farm Fresh on Facebook.