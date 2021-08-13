Wichita taco truck with a fun-to-say name has just opened its first restaurant

The Don Tortacos at Don Tortaco

A taco truck turned taco restaurant will celebrate the grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar spot with a big party on Saturday

DonTortaco has recently moved into the spot at 784 N. West St. that was previously occupied by Krab Kingz Seafood, which closed last spring. The business started as a taco truck owned by Hector Marin, who since 2018 had been parking outside of the Carniceria El Guero store at Central and St. Paul.

But in June, he moved the truck to the new address on West Street and operated occasionally out of the parking lot there while he worked on the inside of the restaurant. He opened the doors late last month and expanded his hours. The restaurant is now serving from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.

The grand opening party this weekend will last from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the restaurant and will feature food, live music and a truck show. There will also be a limbo contest, a candy booth and lots of giveaways.

Marin has said that once he has the restaurant up and running, he’ll find new places in town to operate his mobile business, which operates out of a converted bus.

Dining with Denise Neil In this newsletter, Denise Neil shares the latest restaurant news and reviews each Friday. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

DonTortaco serves items such as tacos, quesadillas, tortas, gorditas, flautas and sopes. People can place to-go orders by calling 316-883-5701.