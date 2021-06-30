Burgers, barbecue, local beer are specialties of an about-to-open East Wichita restaurant

Local Flavor Grill and Tapworks will have only local craft beers on tap. The Wichita Eagle

A new bar and restaurant that focuses on local beer, burgers, barbecue and Mexican fare is about to open in East Wichita — and the owner has a familiar face.

Jeremy Snyder, who owns Broadway Burgers & BBQ at 1659 S. Broadway, plans to open his new business — Local Flavor Grill and Tapworks — to the public after the Fourth of July holiday, he said this week. He’s been testing out his operations on friends and family but needs to finish construction on his bar and find more staff before he’s ready for crowds.

The restaurant took over 4,500 square feet in the former Gallery 54 Antiques space at 5400 E. Central and it features seating for 95 inside, a patio with room for 50 on the west side of the building, and a tap system that features more than a dozen different locally produced beers from places like Hopping Gnome, Central Standard, Wichita Brewing Company and more.

Jeremy Snyder is the owner of the new Local Flavor Grill and Tapworks near Central and Edgemoor. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

The menu, which you can see below, features more upscale versions of the burgers Snyder has long served on South Broadway plus sandwiches, salads and entrees like ribs, tacos, fish and chips, smoked sausage mac and cheese and more.

The full-service restaurant, which sits in a strip mall near Central and Edgemoor, doesn’t have a noticeable sign with its name just yet, but the train-shaped smoker that had been in front of Broadway Burgers has moved to the new restaurant and can serve as a guidepost, Snyder said.

“That’s the best marketing piece I have,” he said.

Local Flavor Grill and Tapworks will open to the public after the Fourth of July holiday at 5400 E. Central. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

Initially, Snyder had said he wanted to have the restaurant open by last summer. But building a restaurant during a pandemic took much more time than he imagined, he said. The cost of construction supplies went up, and he faced other delays, but he’s happy with how it all turned out. He’s especially proud of his spacious new kitchen, which he said will be seen as a luxury by anyone who’s ever worked in the back of a restaurant.

“This thing is gorgeous,” he said. “And if you can keep the back of the house happy, if there’s no frustration building back there, it doesn’t flow to up front. I think the kitchen is the key, and I think we’ll have a well-running place.”

Snyder has been working in the restaurant business much of his adult life and was hired 21 years ago by former Bishop’s Family Dining owner Luu Le to manage Furr’s Cafeterias in Wichita. When Le opened Bishop’s in the former Furr’s spot on West Kellogg, Snyder worked for him there, too. That’s where he met his future mother-in-law, Dominga, who was Le’s longtime assistant at Bishop’s.

An array of options that will be on the menu at Local Flavor Grill and Tapworks, a new project by the owner of Broadway Burgers 7 BBQ Courtesy photo

Meanwhile, Snyder is still looking for a buyer for Broadway Burgers. He’s been trying to sell the restaurant for a while, and a few deals have almost gone though. For now, though, he’s still splitting his time between the two places, and Broadway Burgers is keeping his mother-in-law, Dominga, busy. Ideally, he said, she’d join him at Local Flavor.

“The whole family would love to come over here,” he said. “This is going to be so much of a bigger experience for everyone. I’d like to have everyone over here.”

Once he’s fully opened Local Flavor, Snyder said, its hours will be 11 a.m.t o 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, though he’ll eventually extend the hours to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. He’s also hoping to eventually add a Sunday brunch buffet that would feature burgers, barbecue and Mexican fare from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

I’ll let you know when Snyder is ready to officially open Local Flavor. In the meantime, feel free to salivate over the menu below.

Local Flavor menu