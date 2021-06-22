Owners share details about their new Wichita mojito bar, reveal the fate of that mural

The Mynt, a new restaurant and lounge focused on the mojito, will open on Wednesday at Maple and Seneca in the building that famously features “Back to the Future” mural. The Wichita Eagle

Wichita is getting a new restaurant and bar this week that’s named for its signature cocktail — the mojito.

On Wednesday, a group of partners that includes Roy Dodson, James Allen, Larry Cam Cherry and Chris Banks is opening The Mynt Mojito Bar and Lounge in the space at 1021 W. Maple vacated by 1985 Arcade Bar + Grill in late 2019. People will recognize the building, which sits at the southeast corner of Maple and Seneca, for the “Back to the Future” mural painted on the west-facing side.

The Mynt will have a full bar and a menu that offers catfish, smothered pork chops, hot links, burgers, wings and more. It’ll also have rotating daily specials. Starting on Wednesday, its hours will be 1 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

The partners have been planning the business for some time, said Dodson, who has some experience with nightclubs. Years ago, he owned Club Liquid at 235 N. Mosley.

The Mynt won’t be a nightclub, though, he said. The partners say they want it to be a lounge where people hang out and enjoy food and drink.

They decided to focus on the mojito — a Cuban cocktail made with rum, lime juice and fresh mint — after a brainstorming session, Dodson said. They wanted to paint the bar bright colors on the inside and to offer something different than anything else being done in Wichita.

The Mynt Mojito Bar and Lounge opens Wednesday at Maple and Seneca in Wichita. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

“We said, ‘What drinks go with sun? Mojitos,’” Dodson said. “When people go to the beach or to vacation, they order mojitos.”

The bar will serve just one type of mojito, but it will be the signature drink, he said.

Pre-pandemic, there had been another plan for the building that The Mynt is taking over. PC Patton, Darin Smalls and Greg Pianga announced in August 2019 that they had leased the space and planned to open an all-ages Christian lounge and nightclub called Club His Hop Wichita.

Patton said that plans changed once the pandemic hit, and now, his group intends to “go mobile” with its concept and put on outdoor events and concerts.

What will become of Doc Brown and Marty McFly, who have decorated the side of the building at Maple and Seneca since the 1985 Arcade Bar + Grill owner had it painted in the summer of 2018?

Dodson said the mural is staying.

“We do not want to take that off,” he said. “That’s our signature. It’s the way people find us.”