Ketchup, soy sauce packets from pandemic takeout piling up? Here’s what to do with them

Have extra condiment packets piling up after months of pandemic to-go dining? A local food rescue wants them. The Wichita Eagle

If you were one of the many local restaurant fans who turned to takeout during the pandemic, you likely have a collection of unused condiment packets — ketchup, soy sauce, barbecue sauce, Ranch dressing, salt, pepper and even packaged silverware — piling up in your kitchen.

Or maybe you just toss the unused stuff out and try not to think about the waste.

A Wichita group has recently come up with a new program that will keep unused silverware and condiment packets out of the landfill and direct them to those who can use them.

ICT Food Rescue, a group founded in 2016 by Stephanie Merritt with the goal of redistributing uneaten restaurant food that would otherwise go in the garbage, is behind the local Surplus Condiment Drive, which happens the third Wednesday of every month. It invites people to drop off unopened packets of to-go condiments they’ve been collecting, which the group then organizes and donates to a local alcohol recovery home. There, the packets are included in clients’ packed lunches.

The condiment program started in January of this year, says organizer Alex Barbour, and as of the end of April, it had collected 8,099 condiment and silverware packets, a value it estimates at $664.20.

Davis Ray Sickmon Jr. of Wichita took a selfie before he donated a bag of unused condiments to ICT Food Rescue’s new Surplus Condiment Drive. Courtesy photo

The idea for the program started with ICT Food Rescue founder Merritt, who works at Starbucks and gets a free meal on her shift. She always opts for a protein pack, which comes with a tub of Ranch dressing for carrot dipping. She never used the dressing, and the tubs started to pile up.

“She thought, ‘This is ridiculous,’” Barbour said. “So she just came up with the idea.”

When Barbour, an AmeriCorps Vista volunteer, was assigned to ICT Food Rescue, Merritt finally had someone who could organize the condiment drive.

Piles of donated silverware packets have been collected as part of ICT Food Rescue’s Surplus Condiment Drive. Courtesy photo

On the third Wednesday of each month, the group sets up a table outside of its office at the KANSEL building, 1650 N. Fairview, and promotes the drop off day via social media. Many individuals are participating, Barbour said, but so are some larger organizations that have lunchrooms and cafeterias. The group also gets condiment donations from some local schools, including Valley Center High School and Newman University.

Barbour said she now frequently hears from people who are relieved to have some way to clear out their extra condiments, and people have even been asking that the group add another drop off spot on the east side. That addition may come in the future, Barbour said, and as the program grows, ICT Food Rescue may start donating packets to some of its other partners.

Davis Ray Sickmon Jr. of Wichita recently discovered the program and has already made a donation. He’s a frequent contributor to local “blessing boxes” and other hunger awareness programs but said he’d never considered donating unused condiments before.

“I’ve actually got a friend in Oklahoma who’s sending me all her extras to donate,” he said.

As of 2020, ICT Food Rescue says it has saved 164,600 pounds of restaurant food from being thrown out. The program’s collection of volunteers picks food up from participating restaurants, including Milkfloat, Paradise Donuts, Picasso’s Pizzeria and more, and takes it to local nonprofit organizations like Ronald McDonald House.

The next Surplus Condiment Drive is scheduled for June 16, and packets will be accepted any time between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.