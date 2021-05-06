Wichita’s latest remodeled Aldi just reopened, and now they’re all fancy

Wichita now has only fancy Aldi stores.

The grocery store at 2826 S. Seneca — which has been closed for several weeks — recently reopened after an extensive remodel that includes an upgraded layout and more refrigerated space. The store, which was the last of Wichita’s existing Aldi locations to get a makeover, now also has open ceilings and more natural lighting.

The remodeled Aldi on South Seneca now has more refrigerated space. Courtesy photo

Aldi, which has five stores in Wichita and one in Derby, is spending $5 billion to remodel all of its existing stores and open new ones across the country. The no-frills grocery store asks customers to bag their own groceries but often has lower prices.

Wichita’s other Aldi locations include a new store at Kellogg and Rock as well as remodeled stores at Central and Maize, 21st and Amidon and 21st and Woodlawn.

The South Seneca Aldi is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.