Dining With Denise Neil

Wichita’s latest remodeled Aldi just reopened, and now they’re all fancy

Wichita now has only fancy Aldi stores.

The grocery store at 2826 S. Seneca — which has been closed for several weeks — recently reopened after an extensive remodel that includes an upgraded layout and more refrigerated space. The store, which was the last of Wichita’s existing Aldi locations to get a makeover, now also has open ceilings and more natural lighting.

ALDI_2020_InStore_Meat_Hero_1.jpg
The remodeled Aldi on South Seneca now has more refrigerated space. Courtesy photo

Aldi, which has five stores in Wichita and one in Derby, is spending $5 billion to remodel all of its existing stores and open new ones across the country. The no-frills grocery store asks customers to bag their own groceries but often has lower prices.

Wichita’s other Aldi locations include a new store at Kellogg and Rock as well as remodeled stores at Central and Maize, 21st and Amidon and 21st and Woodlawn.

The South Seneca Aldi is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Profile Image of Denise Neil
Denise Neil
Denise Neil has covered restaurants and entertainment since 1997. Her Dining with Denise Facebook page is the go-to place for diners to get information about local restaurants. She’s a regular judge at local food competitions and speaks to groups all over Wichita about dining.
