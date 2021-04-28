Pizza, pasta are back, but beloved Wich-Italian restaurant isn’t ready for dine-in yet

After a month-long moving hiatus, Angelo’s is serving food curbside again out of its new Wichita space.

It’s been a month almost exactly since Wichita was last able to indulge in Angelo’s famous pizzas and pasta dishes.

As of today, fans can eat Angelo’s food again — but they’ll have to wait a while longer to see the inside of the restaurant’s new digs.

Angelo’s owners, who in late March closed their space at 5231 E. Central to begin their move to the much larger former Picasso’s Pizzeria East space a half mile away, will relaunch curbside pickup service at the new space today. Food can now be ordered in advance and picked up from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays at the new space, 5900 E. Central.

But owners Jack Fasciano and his daughter, Gina Fasciano-Hogan, are still deep in remodeling work inside the space, and Gina says it’ll be another four to six weeks before they’re ready to open for dine-in.

Hogan has been posting pictures and updates documenting construction on an Angelo’s Facebook group, including photos from the kitchen that show the new Angelo’s will have twice the oven space as the old one.

The new place will also allow for more customer parking and triple the seating, and it will have a large bar and an outdoor patio. That’s a big upgrade from Angelo’s former space, which opened five years ago. It had seating for only about 50 people, and parking was always an issue.

I’ll let you know when the family is ready to debut the new space. In the meantime, Angelo’s will start taking orders at 3 p.m. today for its famous dishes — including overloaded pizzas, cheesy lasagna baked in metal pans and salad topped with pickled eggplant — a specific type of Italian cooking I have dubbed “Wich-Italian.”

Call 316-612-9058 to place orders.