Wichita Dog N Shake caters funeral of daily customer, 88, with a combo it named for him

For most of his time as a regular at the Dog N Shake on South Seneca, Ray Greene would walk in and signal to the counter staff with one finger or two.

One finger meant he was dining alone just needed one order of his favorite meal — a quarter-pound cheeseburger with onions only, fries and a Coke. Two fingers meant his wife, Mary Ann, was also eating and he’d need two orders.

After his wife of 64 years died in 2017, Ray started showing up alone every night to pick up his favorite meal, which the staff dubbed “The Ray Special.”

On April 15, Dog N Shake’s best customer — an Air Force Veteran and longtime Cessna worker — died at age 88, and when manager Brandy Spencer found out, she cried. And then she acted, volunteering to cater Ray’s funeral for free and delivering 50 Ray Specials to the post-funeral gathering.

It’s the kind of story that is repeated every day in neighborhood restaurants all over Wichita, where elderly customers or people living on their own become regulars or even every-day visitors. Those customers find not only food, friends and fellowship at their favorite eateries, but they also form real connections with the staff members.

Ray was one of those customers, Spencer said, but he was special.

“We get to know our customers pretty well when they come in day after day,” Spencer said. “Ray was just always really friendly. He’d come in and talk about the weather. He’d start conversations with us. And he always had a big smile on his face.”

But Ray was more than just a customer. Spencer said. During his two decades of loyal patronage, he’d become a dear friend, almost a family member. He was a bit of an adopted grandfather to members of the staff, including Spencer’s son, Jerimyah Aguirre, who also works at the restaurant. It was Ray who encouraged Aguirre to set up his first savings account when he turned 18 and even instructed him on exactly how to do it.

Ray Greene was a regular customer at Dog N Shake, so much so that his favorite meal was dubbed The Ray Special. Courtesy photo

Ray’s granddaughter Rachel Chandler said that Dog N Shake was always one of his go-to places, and she has memories of going there with her grandparents as a child during the summers and feasting on cheese fries.

But Ray was no cook, Chandler said, and when her grandmother died, Dog N Shake became an even more important part of his life. He’d take his red Ford pickup truck there every night. The staff knew him, and they knew exactly what he wanted.

About three weeks ago, Ray had a stroke. While in rehab, he still wanted his burger, and his family would deliver it to him. But he suffered complications after a recent surgery and died unexpectedly on April 15.

While Ray’s grieving family dealt with funeral arrangements, Chandler remembered her grandfather’s friends at Dog N Shake. She called and left a message with an employee that Ray had passed away. About an hour later, she said, Spencer called her back, and was “bawling her eyes out.”

A picture of longtime customer Ray Greene sits on a shelf at the Dog N’ Shake on south Seneca. Travis Heying The Wichita Eagle

Spencer offered to bring Ray’s favorite food to the funeral service. She and her son paid half the bill and split the rest with Dog N Shake, she said.

“They offered me money and they offered to pay for everything,” Spencer said. “But I said, ‘No, this is from the Dog N Shake family for Ray. It’s from me and my son.’”

To thank them, Chandler brought the staff a framed photo of her grandfather, smiling behind the steering wheel of his truck. She asked them to keep the Ray special alive.

The photo now sits in a place of honor, right next to the hot dog roller.