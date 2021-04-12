Once popular west-Wichita nightspot reopens after 3 years, and it’s ‘like it never closed’

Jerry’s Bar & Grill has been closed sine 2018 but reopened this weekend with new owners. File photo

A once-popular west Wichita bar and restaurant that closed three summers ago is back in business, and its one time regulars say nothing has really changed.

Jerry’s Bar & Grill, which operated at 630 N. Robin near Central and Tyler in Wichita from 2000 until it closed in June 2018, reopened on Saturday. It appears it’s now being run by Justin Brown, the same person who took over The Shamrock Lounge in October 2018. Brown also owns Snug Harbor at 845 S. Christine and Barleycorn’s 608 E. Douglas.

Contacted on Monday, Brown said he had “no comment at this time on Jerry’s.”

But the venue’s new Facebook page says that Jerry’s reopened this weekend and will continue to open at 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays with limited capacity and a limited menu. A post also said that it would be offering live music on the weekends starting in May.

Those who attended over the weekend were celebrating the bar’s return. One of them was Mandy Robertson, who said that Jerry’s was a staple for her and her friend group from 2006 until it closed. It was the only west-side venue that had live music consistently on weekends, she said, and that’s what compelled her and her friends to get out. They loved the band space and dance floor.

Jerry’s Bar & Grill is back in business in West Wichita. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

She said she found the bar this weekend “fresher” and “cleaner” and said it “felt a little more open than it used to so maybe a couple less tables. Otherwise it was like it never closed, which was a great feeling.”

Jerry’s was once a popular place in west Wichita for the 30-and-over crowd to gather on weekend nights to dance, drink and listen to Wichita’s most popular bands. It opened in 2000, then Jeff White and Denise White bought it in 2013.

They announced its closure in 2018, saying they were ready to try something new and that “all good things must come to an end.”

It’s been vacant ever since.