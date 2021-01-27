Wichita restaurant industry coping with a string of tragic deaths over a rough six weeks

Tori Holt, who died last week at age 19, was one of the original servers hired at Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill. The restaurant is hosting a celebration of her life.

The past couple of months have been especially difficult for the Wichita restaurant community, and not just because businesses have been suffering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the last six weeks, local restaurants have been hit with an unusually high number of tragic losses among their staffs. Several restaurants owners and founders have died from health issues, including but not limited to COVID-19. And several more have lost young employees to accidents and other tragedies.

Three losses are still fresh: Chris Granger, the co-founder of Da Cajun Shak, died after heart surgery last week, and local sports bar Tight Ends just lost one of its original staff members at age 19.

Go Fund Me accounts are still active to help the families of a few of those lost. Here’s a list of some of the people the local restaurant community is still mourning:

Lupita Cordova Fernandez with her grandfather, Francisco Rizo Courtesy photo

FRANCISCO RIZO, founder of Chico’s Restaurant, 4407 W. Maple: COVID-19 claimed the life of Rizo, age 94, on Dec. 16. Back in 1974, he co-founded the restaurant with his wife, daughter and son-in-law and was the patriarch of his large Wichita family. He was a healthy 94 who would still travel back to see family in Mexico, his granddaughter and Chico’s owner Lupita Cordova Fernandez said at the time.

Rizo’s nickname was Chico, and the restaurant — which originally opened at the corner of Douglas and West Street — was named after him.

Guillermo Perez-Munoz died of complications from COVID-19 in December. He was a longtime chef for A&M Restaurant Management in Wichita and also the founder of Ciao Italian Kitchen, which had two Wichita restaurants in the early 2000s. Courtesy photo

GUILLERMO PEREZ-MUNOZ, head chef at Stearman Airfield Bar & Grill, founder of Ciao Italian Kitchen: When Perez-Munoz died on Dec. 22 from complications of COVID-19, he was 51 years old. He had been working as the head chef at John Arnold’s Stearman Airfield Bar & Grill and was a longtime employee of Arnold’s restaurant group, A&M Management Group. He also was the founder of an Italian restaurant Wichitans might remember: Ciao Italian Kitchen, which operated from 2011 to 2015 at the Wichita Waterfront and also had a west-side location from 2012 to 2014 at 21st and Tyler, where Pizza Ranch is now.

Arnold said the staff is still missing Munoz, who at one time or another had worked at A&M Management restaurants Deano’s Grill & Tapworks, Oak & Pie and Jax. Perez-Munoz had trained at the culinary academy at Johnson & Wales and had degrees in business, restaurant management and food science.

“He was a big part of our development,” Arnold said. “He was just a fountain of knowledge, and he really helped the young people learn how to run restaurants.”

EDUARDO VIURQUES and BORIS GUZMAN-MENDOZA, cooks at Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 10096 E. 13th St. Friends and co-workers, these two young men died in the early morning hours of Christmas even in a car accident in the 200 block of North Webb Road. Friends say that the two, who were key members of the kitchen staff at Firebirds, 10096 E. 13th St., finished work that Wednesday night and hung out in the parking lot for a few hours before heading home. Around 1 a.m., the car they were in left the road and struck a tree, killing the driver Viurques, 26, and one of two passengers, Guzman-Mendoza, 28. Police said at the time that speed and alcohol were believed to be a factor in the crash.

A former co-worker said that Viurques had been a sous chef at Firebirds but stepped back to a grill cook because he wanted to start his own taco business. He was an extremely talented cook who could turn scraps into gourmet dishes. Guzman-Mendoza was a sautee cook responsible for plating dishes.

Both men were married with children — Viurques was the father of three kids ages 4, 3 and 1, and Guzman-Mendoza had a 5-year-old son. In the days following the accident, coworkers, friends and family members held a candlelight vigil at the site of the accident.

A GoFundMe campaign to help Guzman-Mendoza’s family has raised $360 so far. There’s also one for Viurques’ family, which has raised $5,218.

ALBERT ABDAYEM, founder of La Galette, 1017 W. Douglas: The father of current La Galette owner Tony Abdayem died on Jan. 4 at age 93. Abdayem, who was born in Lebanon, partnered with sons Tony, John and Elie to open the still popular Delano restaurant and bakery in 1986. He is survived by seven children, 19 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Meanwhile, Tony Abdayem, who was in the hospital suffering from COVID-19 when his father died, is back home and slowly improving, his family said recently.

Oscar “Tito” Acosta was shot and killed outside of his restaurant on Jan. 14. He was 42. Courtesy photo

OSCAR “TITO” ACOSTA, owner of Birrieria Tito at 2815 S. Hydraulic: Acosta, who owned this restaurant with his wife, Lizbet, was shot and killed on Jan. 14 outside the restaurant when when he confronted a man who was rummaging through a trash can. He was 42 years old and left behind his wife and four children. Police arrested 26-year-old parolee in the shooting, which happened about 1:30 p.m. Acosta made it back inside but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Acostas opened the restaurant in the former Moe’s Sub Shop space in the summer of 2019. His funeral was on Saturday. A GoFundMe campaign to help his family cover funeral expenses raised more than $4,300. The restaurant remains closed for now.

Chris Granger, Patty Granger and their son Tim Granger are pictured in 2017. Tim died on Halloween, and Chris died on Jan. 22. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

CHRIS GRANGER, co-owner of Da Cajun Shak, 6249 E. 21st St: Granger, the well-known public face of Da Cajun Shak and his family’s newer restaurant chain, Da Chicken Shak & More, died on Jan. 22, less than three months after the the untimely death of his youngest son, Tim. Chris had been in the hospital for 12 days and had undergone surgery to have a heart valve replaced. But his condition continued to deteriorate after surgery, his grandson, Gabe Granger, said.

Granger, who moved from Louisiana to Wichita in the early 1990s to head food service and Newman University, also once owned several Sonic restaurants in Wichita. He’d worked alongside Tim, who was Da Cajun Shak’s founder, since 2005.

As most of you know, our company suffered a huge loss. Our beloved Tori will no longer be gracing us with her laughter,... Posted by Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill Wichita on Friday, January 22, 2021

TORI HOLT, server at Tight Ends Sports Bar & Grill, 524 S. Seneca: Victoria “Tori” Holt, 19, died on Jan. 20 after struggling with drug addiction. She was a dancer from age 5 and started competitive dance at MGM Studio of the Dance in Wichita dance at age 7. Tori attended east High School and was a member of the East High Ace-Ettes dance team. She was one of the original servers hired with Tight Ends opened in the fall of 2019.

“Our staff and regulars, and really the community as a whole have just been devastated,” said the restaurant’s co-owner, Elysia Rizo.

The restaurant will open later than usual Wednesday, at 4 p.m. so that the staff can attend Holt’s funeral. Tight Ends will then be the site of a celebration of Tori’s life, which will last from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tori’s cousin also has setup a GoFundMe campaign to help her parents, John and Christ7, with funeral expenses.