Wichita now has access to pizza so good, Missourians will stand in 3-hour lines to get it

The pizza so legendary that a Missouri town is still mourning its loss is now available in Wichita.

Pizza Kwik, a restaurant that at one time was to Jefferson City, Missouri, what Angelo’s is to Wichita, has been turned into a food truck by the Wichita-based descendants of the restaurant’s founder.

The truck has actually been running since early October, but owners Dana Huber-Plummer and her son, Sam, traveled back to Jefferson City and opened it to big, enthusiastic crowds, Huber-Plummer said, and they worked out many of their kinks during those initial runs.

They had their first tentative Wichita outings in Andover and in Wichita late last month, and now, they’re ready to start feeding Wichita in earnest. The truck will be parked outside the Noodles & Company restaurant on the east side of Towne East square all weekend. The hours will be noon to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The truck offers standard pizza toppings on a thin-and-crispy St. Louis-style crust. The sauce is homemade, as are the seasoning mixes. Below, you can see the truck’s menu.

Huber-Plummer’s father, Bob Huber, opened the Pizza Kwik pizza parlor in 1969, and it became an institution in Missouri’s state capital. All the students from nearby Lincoln University went there, and the townies loved it, too.

But Bob, who was lovingly nicknamed “Greasy Bob” by his customers, died in July 2015. His widow, Judy, and his children kept the restaurant going until Dec. 23, 2017, when it closed, leaving its fans devastated.

Huber-Plummer grew up working in the restaurant with her father and always harbored dreams of reviving the family business. She’s the wife of Gary Plummer, who in 2011 was hired to become the president of CEO of the Wichita Metro Chamber of Commerce. The Plummers have lived in Wichita ever since.

She and her son decided to reopen the restaurant in food truck form and to take it back and forth between their new hometown and their old one.

Dana Huber-Plummer, right, is the daughter of the founder of Pizza Kwik in Jefferson City. She’s now running a Wichita-based food truck selling its legendary pies with her sons Sam and Ethan. Courtesy photo

During their first outings in Jefferson City, Huber-Plummer said, crowds were overwhelming, and people were waiting in three-hour lines to get their pizzas. Since then, she said, they’ve streamlined the process and things are moving much more quickly.

“We could not be more excited to start working in Wichita,” she said, adding that she plans to keep the truck operating all winter. You can keep up with the truck’s schedule on its Facebook page.

Pizza Kwik menu

Read Next dining-with-denise-neil pizza kwik menu December 16, 2020 10:38 AM