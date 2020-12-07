Favorite Wichita pizza chain addressing unexpected customer complaint: too many toppings

Here’s a problem you don’t hear about too often: People complaining that they’re getting too much food when they order from a local restaurant.

But it’s a problem that Darinda Knolla, who owns two of Wichita’s Knolla’s Pizza locations in Wichita, is hearing more and more frequently from some customers.

Now, she’s come up with a way to address it, and she’s launching it today.

First, a little background: Knolla’s late father, Pat Knolla, founded Knolla’s in the 1980s, and he had a philosophy about pizza toppings. He put lots of them on each pizza, and he put them on top of the cheese so people could see just how much they were getting.

Darinda Knolla, the daughter of Knolla’s Pizza founder Pat Knolla, owns the downtown and Central and Rock restaurants. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

“The reason we’ve always put the cheese on the bottom is because all the other places put it on top to show you what you don’t get,” Darinda Knolla said.

But over the years and recently, some people have taken issue with the amount of toppings on Knolla’s pizzas, she said. They complain that there are so many, they fall right off when you pick the pizza slices up.

Now, there are two remedies for those who have that issue.

One is that customers can specify that they want the cheese on top, which will help hold the toppings in place. That’s always been an option, but some people don’t know about it, Darinda said.

Starting today, customers can also order specialty pizzas “halfies,” Knolla said. That means that they’ll get half the number of toppings the staff would usually put on a specialty pizza and pay a little less.

“It’ll be half the toppings but 100 percent of the quality,” she said. “It’ll be the same ingredients, it will just be half the amount.”

People who order their specialty pizzas “halfsies” will pay $3.50 less for a giant size and $3 less for a large, she said. The restaurant’s menu of specialty pizzas includes choices like The Works, Meat Lovers, hamburger pizza and more.

Also, starting today, Knolla is reinstating her “large for a medium charge” special, which means that any large pizza people order from her stores will cost the price listed on the menu for a medium.

Additionally, people who order their pizzas online can now get 20% off, she said.

For starters, only Darinda’s two stores — the newest one downtown at 111 W. Douglas and the one at 7732 E. Central, near Central and Rock — will be adopting the new specials.

Her relatives who own the other local Knolla’s stores want to see how it goes for her and then they might adopt the plan as well, Darinda said.