A new Wichita food business serves ‘brunch for every meal’

Stephanie Jeanes has been cooking since she was 6 years old, and over the years, she’s worked in bars and fast food places.

Now, the Winfield native has taken everything she’s learned and opened a business focused on her favorite meal: brunch.

Jeanes, who moved to Wichita two years ago, has just opened a new brunch-focused food truck called The BrunchBox. Its first service was on Sunday at Kirby’s Beer Store, 3227 E. 17th St. On Saturday, it will be set up from noon to 3 p.m. at the Cedar Creek Farm &Pumpkin Patch, 6100 N. 110th St. West in Maize.

The truck, which Jeanes owns with her boyfriend, Ben Hatcher, will have a rotating menu, she said.

At her soft opening on Sunday, the menu had a Mexican flair and included chorizo and potato breakfast tacos, sweet potato biscuits with cheesy chorizo gravy, pozole, and esquites, which is the corn dish elote served in a dish rather than on the cob.

Saturday’s menu will include vegan pumpkin chili, berry parfaits, mini waffles with bacon cream cheese dip, and one of Jeanes’ decadent specialties: a doughnut topped with slaw, pulled pork and caramel barbecue sauce.

The trailer came from Salina, and it used to hold a little taco business, Jeanes said. She and Hatcher gave it a coat of black paint to make it their own.

Although the trailer serves brunch foods, it’ll often be out over the lunch and dinner hours, too. “Brunch for every meal” is a concept she deeply believes in, Jeanes said.

The BrunchBox will also be at The Green Derby sports bar, 132 E Sunnydale in Derby, from 7 to 11 p.m. on Halloween night and at Gander RV & Outdoors, 3864 S. Oak St. in Wichita, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7.

To keep up with the truck’s schedule and see the menus, visit The BrunchBox Facebook page.

