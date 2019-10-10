This part of Wichita desperately needs a restaurant, they say, and they intend to prove it

The developers of an area near Koch Industries and around Aloft Hotel want to prove the need for a restaurant in the area with a Thursday night Food Truck Fall Festival. Courtesy image

It’s not an area that national chains or local entrepreneurs necessarily think of when they start looking for a place to open a new restaurant.

But the area around “District 96,” a collection of businesses on about 100 acres around K-96 and Oliver — right in Koch Industries’ back yard — is a perfect place for a restaurant, says Marque Peer, the vice president of development for Great Plains Ventures. His company is headquartered in District 96 and it has several businesses there, including the Aloft Hotel and Chisholm Lake Apartments.

Peer, who says he’s been actively courting both local and national restaurateurs to move into the area, has helped organize a food truck event for Thursday night with the goal of proving a theory.

“We’re trying to show there is a demand for a restaurant near the hotel and Koch,” he said. “We feel like we need a restaurant out there.”

The Food Truck Fall Festival is planned for 4 to 7 p.m. at the Aloft Hotel, 3642 N. Oliver. Attendees can sample food from The Bomb BBQ, Noble House Hawaiian Plate Lunch and Personal Chef Roberto. They also can witness the debut outing of a new ”pie wagon” called Peace Love & Pie and they can stop by Aloft’s WXYZ Bar to enjoy drinks and listen to live music by Patz.

The new Peace Love & Pie wagon will have its debut outing at the Thursday night Food Truck Fall Festival. Courtesy photo

Peer said his company is planning to build a strip center between the QuikTrip at 3520 N. Oliver and the Aloft Hotel, and they’re trying to find just the right restaurant concept to go into it.

They want a place that serves breakfast for the hotel guests but that also offers lunch. They’ve identified one “casual sit-down” concept that would likely work there, Peer said, but nothing’s for sure yet. They’re also talking to local restaurateurs who might want to expand into the area.

It’s not Greenwich Place or New Market Square, Peer said he realizes, but the area is perfect for a restaurant. Thousands of people live and work within a one- to five-mile radius of District 96, and those people want a nearby dining option.

The District 96 area includes about 15 businesses, including Aerospace Systems & Components and Great Plains Ventures’ subsidiary, Great Plains Industries. Bug Lady’s Science Academy also is opening a child-care center there in May of next year.

He’s determined to prove that the area would be a good risk for a restaurateur.

“We’re pretty motivated,” he said. “There’s got to be a concept that would work.”