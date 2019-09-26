Prost’s big Oktoberfest party includes a drinking contest no one wants to win

The dramatic first installment of Prost’s new stein hoisting competition Wichita's new German restaurant has added a very German strength competition: stein hoisting. (January 2019) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Wichita's new German restaurant has added a very German strength competition: stein hoisting. (January 2019)

German restaurant Prost will put on its big four-day Oktoberfest party starting on Thursday, and it could be a particularly lucrative event for people with stomachs of steel.

In the midst of all the brat eating, beer drinking and polka dancing planned for the courtyard at Revolutsia this weekend will be daily eating and drinking contests that will be unique, to say the least. The winner of each will earn a gift card to Prost, 2721 E. Central.

The first one happens at 7 p.m. on Thursday, when competitors will see who can chug the most pickle juice during an allotted time period. On Friday at 7 p.m., another eating contest will happen, and this one will determine who can eat the most sauerkraut.

The scene will be repeated on Saturday with a pretzel eating contest at 6 p.m. followed by the restaurant’s monthly stein hoisting competition.

Then at 1 p.m. on Sunday, competitors will race to eat the most spundekas, which is a smooth cheese dip that accompanies pretzels.

Competitors for all the contests can sign up on the spot.

There will also be plenty to eat and drink at a normal speed during the party, which is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Prost owners got special permission to extend the party into the large, outdoor courtyard in the center of Revolutsia, the shipping container mall at Central and Volutsia that the restaurant calls home, and attendees will be allowed to drink beer inside the center’s footprint. The event also will include live polka music, staff dressed in lederhosen and dirndls and games for kids and adults, including one where participants hit a nail into a tree stump.

Revolutsia will be lavishly decorated to look like a German biergarten. People who plan to drink beer will purchase a $5 wristband. Otherwise, admission will be free.

The restaurant won’t serve its regular menu for the duration of Oktoberfest. Instead, it’ll offer a pared-down menu of brats, pretzels and fries. The only beer on tap will be three authentic German beers — Weihenstephan Festbier, Hofbrau Oktoberfest and Paulaner Marzen — and people will be able to enjoy food and drink inside of Prost, on its balcony and anywhere in the Revolutsia courtyard.