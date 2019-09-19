You can eat 17 different Wichita burgers in one afternoon this weekend

2016: Buddies tour burger joints together (FILE VIDEO) Friends Tom Kluge and Kent Kruske have been visiting local burger joints together for 15 years. They have a spreadsheet with remarks about their dining experiences. (July 6, 2016) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO) Friends Tom Kluge and Kent Kruske have been visiting local burger joints together for 15 years. They have a spreadsheet with remarks about their dining experiences. (July 6, 2016)

In its six years of existence, the Wichita Burger Battle has had many different homes, and for the past two years, it’s been attached to and staged alongside the ICT Bloktoberfest party put on downtown by XClusive Event Services.

This year, the burger sampling event is moving again — to a different venue and away from sharing billing with ICT Bloktoberfest.

The seventh annual Wichita Burger Battle starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday at its new venue — Wave at 650 E. Second St. It’ll feature burgers prepared by 17 local restaurants, all fighting to be named the year’s best burger maker. The title will be decided by a People’s Choice vote.

The event, which this year is happening two weeks before ICT Bloktoberfest, is a fundraiser for KETCH and one of the group’s two big annual money makers. (The other is Palette to Palate each February.)

“Our board wanted us to kind of be a separate event from the larger event since we are a nonprofit organization doing a fundraiser for our clients,” said Whitney Jensen, the publicity and special events coordinator for Ketch, a group that provides services to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Ticket holders will be able to sample all the burgers, which will be prepared on site. They’ll also have access to a cash bar and snacks.

The Burger Battle has become a popular early fall event, Jensen said, because who doesn’t like burgers? Organizers are anticipating a crowd of 600 people to fill Wave on Saturday.

The roster of participating restaurants includes regulars like Fizz Burgers & Bottles, Dempsey’s Burger Pub and Five Guys. This year, several new restaurants have agreed to participate, including Doo-Dah Diner, Pour House and 6S Steakhouse. Freddy’s Frozen Custard also will be there serving burgers out of its new food truck.

Tickets are $30, and kids 12 and under will be admitted free with a paid adult. VIP tickets, which include a fast pass through the entry, reserved seating, two drink tickets and a private dessert bar, also are available.

This year’s event will include live music, which will be performed by Dustin Arbuckle & The Damnations.

Get tickets at ictburgerbattle.com or at the door on Saturday.

