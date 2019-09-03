A popular Wichita brewery adds food to its offerings, cancels food truck rotation

Tour of Aero Plains Brewing in 2016 (FILE VIDEO) Owner Lance Minor shows off his giant new brewery and tasting room in Delano. (Oct. 27, 2016) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK (FILE VIDEO) Owner Lance Minor shows off his giant new brewery and tasting room in Delano. (Oct. 27, 2016)

One of Wichita’s biggest breweries — which has had a beer-only tap room since opening three years ago — has just added food to its list if offerings.

Aero Plains Brewing, which opened in the fall of 2016 at 117 N. Handley in Delano, now has its own kitchen, run by an experienced local chef and called The Hub at Aero Plains Brewing. It quietly opened last week and now is serving a Mexican/American menu of burgers, nachos, tacos, wraps and more.

Chris Young, who previously owned 701 Cafe in Newton and then worked for Freddy’s Frozen Custard, owns and runs The Hub, which is now the brewery’s exclusive food provider. Previously, Aero Plains would have a different food truck set up outside of its tap room most nights of the week.

Aero Plains Brewing in Delano has just added food. Denise Neil The Wichita Eagle

Young said he had once worked with one of Aero Plains’ co-founders, and years ago they had talked about working together again when Aero Plains was ready to add food. They recently got back in touch, and Young put together a proposal for food service at the brewery.

For now, the kitchen is set up in a big food trailer equipped with a full kitchen, a big flat top grill and two large fryers, Young said. The plan is to add a roof over the trailer this winter and to eventually add a structure around the trailer on the existing patio that will allow the kitchen to flow right into the brewery building. The patio then would be relocated.

When that’s done, guests will order their food at the trailer, and servers will deliver the food when it’s ready. People also will be able to order beer from the trailer. For now, though, it operates like a regular food truck.

Everything on the menu will be made in house, Young said, and he’ll also offer monthly specials, seasonal soups and things like chili and cornbread in the winter. He’ll also offer a Sunday brunch with items like breakfast burritos, breakfast sandwiches and hash. He’s also available to cater, and the brewery can host special events and private parties.

The Hub will offer dinner from 5 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays. Lunch will be available on Fridays, when the hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 10 p.m., and on Saturdays, when hours will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 10 p.m. Sunday brunch will be offered from 2 to 6 p.m.

Among the specific dishes Young has planned for The Hub are a burger topped with Pimento cheese and bacon jam, a Baja chicken wrap, tots and homemade potato chips. He’ll also offer a kids menu and vegetarian options.

“The one thing I’ve really enjoyed about Aero Plains, besides a nice selection of good beer, is the diversity of the crowd we get,” he said. “At times, it’s overwhelming to see the families with infants in car seats and teenagers come in. The food is going to really let those families enjoy this place even more.”