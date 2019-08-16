One of Wichita’s largest family-owned liquor businesses is adding another store

A family-owned Wichita liquor store is adding a fifth local store. File photo

One of Wichita’s biggest local liquor businesses is about to get bigger.

Davis Liquor Outlet, which already has four locations, is about to add a fifth store, this one at 8909 W. Kellogg.

The store, which won’t be the biggest of the Davis stores in town – that title belongs to the massive Davis Liquor at 2303 N. Amidon – will have about 8,000 square feet, about the same size as the store at 1406 N. Waco. The other Davis Liquor stores are at 3331 E. 47th St. South and 3180 S. Meridian.

A new Davis Liquor is opening at Kellogg and Tyler. Courtesy photo

The newest store, which will be owned by Brian Davis’ wife, Carri Davis, should be open by the end of August or the first of September, said Blake Davis, Brian’s son.

“It’s kind of exciting to get into a new ball park,” Blake Davis said. “We’ve never ventured that far west before.”

The family was not planning to expand its business, Blake Davis said, but then their landlord at 21st and Amdion and on 47th Street asked them about taking over the space on West Kellogg, which is in a strip center just off the Tyler exit on the south side. They like the landlord, he said, so they decided to go for it.

The strip center once had a Hammond Retail Liquor, which moved to 10607 W. Maple in June, but the new Davis Liquor store is taking over the space previously occupied by the smoke shop next door to Hammond and the one that previously held a Vanderbilt’s. The boot and clothing store moved to 8080 W. Kellogg in 2017.

In addition to all the beer, wine and spirits the other stores have, the new Davis will also have lots of mixers, sodas, chips, candy and gum. Dot’s Pretzels have become a big seller in the other Davis stores and will be available there, too.

People on the west side seem ready for the store to open, Blake Davis said.

“We’ve had to put up a sign on the door that says ‘Not open yet.’” he said. “We’ve had a bunch of people waltz in.”

A tip for Davis shoppers: The store offers a pretty incredible coupon program. Every month on the first day of the month, a new set comes out, and you can almost always save at least 25 percent on wine if you sign up to have the coupons e-mailed to you along with the store newsletter. There are also coupons for beer and spirits. To sign up, visit https://davisliquoroutlet.com/newsletter-sign-up/.

