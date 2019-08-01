Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Unique menu for an about-to-open Wichita restaurant includes a Disney cult favorite

The modern interior of Crafted, a new coffee shop/poke store set to open next week in Wichita
The modern interior of Crafted, a new coffee shop/poke store set to open next week in Wichita Courtesy photo

Monday is grand opening day for a unique Wichita restaurant and coffee shop that will combine two delicious things not usually sold together — coffee and poke.

Oh, and it will have Dole Whip.

Crafted, which is opening in a just-built strip center at 21st and Webb, is a new concept by the owners of PokeMix Hawaiian Fusion, the unique build-your-own poke store that opened at 8918 W. 21st St. in 2017.

The new shop has the same poke bar that west-side customers love, but it doubles as a coffee shop and offers a full coffee house menu, including drip coffee, espresso drinks, frappes, smoothies and tea. The menu also includes a few breakfast sandwiches and some non-poke lunch offerings including sandwiches and avocado toast.

IMG-0524.JPG
Crafted. a new coffee shop meets poke restaurant, is set to open early next week on Wichita’s east side. Courtesy photo

There’s also a dessert menu that includes items like mochi ice cream, creme brulee, cheese cake and tiramisu.

Most impressive: Crafted will have a rare-to-Wichita Dole Whip machine, which creates dairy-free, fruit soft serve in flavors like pineapple, mango and raspberry. The treat originated at Disneyland in the 1980s and has since developed a cult-like following.

You can see the complete Crafted menu below, though owners are still adjusting prices.

Owners Mike Brotemarkle, John Nguyen and Mike Nguyen have created a modern, comfortable dining room with a long community bar table fitted with convenient plugins plus booth seating and a comfortable living room setup. There are also a few high-top game tables for customers to enjoy.

The owners have said they hope the shop, which also has a spacious outdoor patio in front, will draw crowds from the surrounding neighborhoods as well as students from Wichita State University.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Profile Image of Denise Neil
Denise Neil
Denise Neil has covered restaurants and entertainment since 1997. Her Dining with Denise Facebook page is the go-to place for diners to get information about local restaurants. She’s a regular judge at local food competitions and speaks to groups all over Wichita about dining.
  Comments  