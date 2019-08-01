Unique menu for an about-to-open Wichita restaurant includes a Disney cult favorite

The modern interior of Crafted, a new coffee shop/poke store set to open next week in Wichita

Monday is grand opening day for a unique Wichita restaurant and coffee shop that will combine two delicious things not usually sold together — coffee and poke.

Oh, and it will have Dole Whip.

Crafted, which is opening in a just-built strip center at 21st and Webb, is a new concept by the owners of PokeMix Hawaiian Fusion, the unique build-your-own poke store that opened at 8918 W. 21st St. in 2017.

The new shop has the same poke bar that west-side customers love, but it doubles as a coffee shop and offers a full coffee house menu, including drip coffee, espresso drinks, frappes, smoothies and tea. The menu also includes a few breakfast sandwiches and some non-poke lunch offerings including sandwiches and avocado toast.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Crafted. a new coffee shop meets poke restaurant, is set to open early next week on Wichita’s east side. Courtesy photo

There’s also a dessert menu that includes items like mochi ice cream, creme brulee, cheese cake and tiramisu.

Most impressive: Crafted will have a rare-to-Wichita Dole Whip machine, which creates dairy-free, fruit soft serve in flavors like pineapple, mango and raspberry. The treat originated at Disneyland in the 1980s and has since developed a cult-like following.

You can see the complete Crafted menu below, though owners are still adjusting prices.

Owners Mike Brotemarkle, John Nguyen and Mike Nguyen have created a modern, comfortable dining room with a long community bar table fitted with convenient plugins plus booth seating and a comfortable living room setup. There are also a few high-top game tables for customers to enjoy.

The owners have said they hope the shop, which also has a spacious outdoor patio in front, will draw crowds from the surrounding neighborhoods as well as students from Wichita State University.