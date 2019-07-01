NuWay celebrating birthday by selling its crumbly-is-good sandwiches for nearly nothing

NuWay sandwiches are on super sale through Thursday.

Usually, a large NuWay sandwich will set you back $3.69.

But today through Thursday, the chain is selling its large crumbly-is-good NuWay sandwiches for 89 cents apiece — provided you purchase a medium drink first.

The NuWay at 1416 W. Douglas first opened in 1930. Courtesy photo

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The special is being offered in honor of the Wichita chain’s 89th anniversary. Tom McEvoy opened the first NuWay restaurant at 1416 W. Douglas on July 4, 1930 — and amazingly, that location is still up and running. A few years back, it made the Dining with Denise list of oldest still-operating Wichita restaurants.

There’s a limit of one sandwich per customer per visit for the deal. It’s good at all five Wichita locations: 7301 W. Central, 1416 W. Douglas, 6404 E. Central, 3441 E. Harry and 2415 S. Seneca.





And don’t forget that on the final day of the sale — July 4 — the stores will all close early at 4 p.m.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle dining-with-denise-neil The 10 oldest restaurants in Wichita May 13, 2016 03:21 PM