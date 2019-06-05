Have any pesos or euros hanging around? On Thursday you can trade them in for lunch

It’s there, probably on top of the washer, in a loose-change bowl on your dresser, or maybe even lurking under the couch cushions.

Foreign currency — pesos, Euros or yen — that you didn’t get spent on vacation and didn’t trade in once you returned.

On Thursday, that money can buy you lunch.

McDonald’s is introducing a new “Worldwide Menu” featuring items that appear on menus at McDonald’s in other countries around the world, including a burger from Spain and a McFlurry from The Netherlands.

Anyone who brings in any amount of foreign currency from 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursday can trade it for one item from the new Worldwide menu. (Laundromat, car wash and arcade coins don’t count — I already asked.)

Here’s a list of all the items that make up the menu:

Stroopwafel McFlurry (The Netherlands): Vanilla soft serve mixed with a caramel swirl and chopped Dutch Daelmans Stroopwafel caramel waffle cookie pieces.

Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger (Spain): A quarter pound burger topped with Applewood smoked bacon, smoky McBacon Sauce, Gouda cheese and slivered onions served on a toasted sesame seed bun

Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich (Canada): Made with grilled or crispy all-white meat chicken and topped with tomato and herb sauce, Mozzarella cheese, slivered onions, lettuce and sliced Roma tomatoes on a toasted artisan roll

Cheesy Bacon Fries (Australia): Fries topped with cheddar cheese sauce and chopped Applewood Smoked bacon