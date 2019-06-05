Dining With Denise Neil

Have any pesos or euros hanging around? On Thursday you can trade them in for lunch

It’s there, probably on top of the washer, in a loose-change bowl on your dresser, or maybe even lurking under the couch cushions.

Foreign currency — pesos, Euros or yen — that you didn’t get spent on vacation and didn’t trade in once you returned.

On Thursday, that money can buy you lunch.

McDonald’s is introducing a new “Worldwide Menu” featuring items that appear on menus at McDonald’s in other countries around the world, including a burger from Spain and a McFlurry from The Netherlands.

Anyone who brings in any amount of foreign currency from 2 to 5 p.m. on Thursday can trade it for one item from the new Worldwide menu. (Laundromat, car wash and arcade coins don’t count — I already asked.)

Here’s a list of all the items that make up the menu:

Stroopwafel McFlurry (The Netherlands): Vanilla soft serve mixed with a caramel swirl and chopped Dutch Daelmans Stroopwafel caramel waffle cookie pieces.

Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger (Spain): A quarter pound burger topped with Applewood smoked bacon, smoky McBacon Sauce, Gouda cheese and slivered onions served on a toasted sesame seed bun

Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich (Canada): Made with grilled or crispy all-white meat chicken and topped with tomato and herb sauce, Mozzarella cheese, slivered onions, lettuce and sliced Roma tomatoes on a toasted artisan roll

Cheesy Bacon Fries (Australia): Fries topped with cheddar cheese sauce and chopped Applewood Smoked bacon

Denise Neil

Denise Neil has covered restaurants and entertainment since 1997. Her Dining with Denise Facebook page is the go-to place for diners to get information about local restaurants. She’s a regular judge at local food competitions and speaks to groups all over Wichita about dining.

