Wichita’s 12th Braum’s opens today, and soon, the store will celebrate with free ice cream

Wichita’s 12th Braum’s store opened at 6 a.m. this morning, June 4, in an area of town that’s getting lots of new businesses.

The new store at 3420 N. Maize Road has 6,000 square feet, a double drive-through and seating for 80. It’s in Fox Ridge Plaza near the Menards at 37th and North Maize Road.

Though the store opened this morning, the company is celebrating from June 17-23 with prizes and giveaways. Customers who visit during that week will get scratch cards that will give them a chance to win a television, a PlayStation 4, a laptop and Braum’s food.

Then, on June 22, free kids cones will be given away from 1 to 6 p.m. inside the store. They’ll be available to kids 15 and under accompanied by a parent.

Braum’s has 281 stores across five states — Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas. They’re open from 6 a.m. to 10:45 p.m. daily.