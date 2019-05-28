Part race, part margarita party: What to know about a new 5K for Wichita’s 21+ crowd

Wichita: You have until Thursday to register for a unique 5K race that is “focused less on speed and more on Margarita fun.”

The Margarita Madness 5K Run/Walk is scheduled for Saturday at the South Lakes Softball Complex, 5300 S Meridian. Participants — who all must be 21 or older — will get a free margarita with their race registration and will be invited to stay for a margarita dance party afterward.

The race is organized by a group out of California that puts on Margarita Madness races across the country. It’s an evening event that welcomes runners, joggers, walkers and/or drinkers to participate, and it bills itself as “the only 5K run with a drinking problem.”

Gates open at 3 p.m. on Saturday, and the race starts at 5 p.m. Race registration, which costs $30, includes one free margarita. After that, people can get additional margaritas for $5. Those who register also get a race T-shirt.

The event will include food trucks, a DJ and a mechanical bull. It also includes a parking fee. A parking pass will be $15 at packet pickup on Friday or $20 cash on race day.

People can register at eventbrite.com until 11:30 p.m. on Thursday.