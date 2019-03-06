Dining With Denise Neil

Dining With Denise Neil

Get all the German sausage you can eat this weekend in Wichita

By Denise Neil

March 06, 2019 05:01 AM

Get your fill of German sausage, sliced roast beef and more at Sunday’s German Sausage Dinner at St. Joseph Catholic Parish.
Get your fill of German sausage, sliced roast beef and more at Sunday’s German Sausage Dinner at St. Joseph Catholic Parish. Ron T. Ennis Tribune
Get your fill of German sausage, sliced roast beef and more at Sunday’s German Sausage Dinner at St. Joseph Catholic Parish. Ron T. Ennis Tribune

When everyone’s busy feasting on corned beef and cabbage, they might not have any room leftover for German sausage and roast beef.

That’s why this year, the organizers of the annual German Sausage Dinner at St. Joseph Catholic Parish are putting their big fundraiser on a weekend earlier than usual. They usually like for it to be on the Sunday closest to the March 19 Feast of St. Joseph, their namesake, but if this year, that would land the dinner on St Patrick’s Day.

Instead, the 59th annual German Sausage Dinner will happen from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the St. Joseph Catholic Parish, a church with an attached school at 132 S. Millwood. They usually serve between 2,300 and 2,500 people, who feast on sausage, sliced roast beef, mashed potatoes, corn, sliced bread and pie. The meal is served family-style, and church volunteers keep bringing food until their guests are full.

About 400 church volunteers work on the dinner, and on Friday, they’ll start cooking 1,100 pounds of sausage and 1,200 pounds of roast beef.

People who attend the dinner also are invited to take part in some old-fashioned church carnival games at the school gym across the street, including a ring toss, a fish pond and a game that lets people spin a wheel and win a cake.

That cake spin is a big deal every year, said Mike Irvin, one of the dinner’s organizers.

“You’d be surprised what people will spend to win a $3 cake,” he said with a laugh.

Admission to the dinner is $10 a ticket, free for ages 5 and under. People can get advance tickets until Friday at the church’s parish office at 132 S. Millwood. They’ll also be available at the door on Sunday.

Denise Neil

Denise Neil has has covered restaurants and entertainment since 1997. Her Dining with Denise Facebook page is the go-to place for diners to get information about local restaurants. She’s a regular judge at local food competitions and speaks to groups all over Wichita about dining.

  Comments  