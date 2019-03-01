Wichita has the best beer bar in Kansas again, according to this site

In a move that will surprise no one in Wichita, Craftbeer.com, the Brewers Association’s website, has for the second year in a row named The Anchor at 1109 E. Douglas is the best beer bar in Kansas.
“This never gets old,” read a Facebook post by the bar sharing the news, which was released today.
“Following-up on its 2018 recognition, the Anchor reclaims its spot in our list,” the entry on Craftbeer.com read. “The Anchor is a woman-owned craft beer-centric neighborhood bar that has evolved with Wichita’s burgeoning downtown district. The Anchor’s brick building and tin ceiling remind customers of Wichita’s past, lending a nostalgic ambiance.”
The site picked its winners by asking Craftbeer.com readers to nominate their favorite craft beer bar in their states and fill out a survey about it. Through the survey, the site received nearly 8,000 nominations, and the bar with the most nominations from each state was named the winner.
The Anchor, which Schane Gross opened 15 years ago, has 175 different cans of beer available and 58 on draft.
In case you’re in the mood for a beer road trip anytime soon, here are a few of the winners from nearby states:
Missouri: Friendship Brewing, 100 East Pitman Ave., Wentzville, Missouri
Nebraska: The Happy Raven, 122 N. 11th, Lincoln, Neb.
Oklahoma: McNellie’s, 409 E. First, Tulsa
