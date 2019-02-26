Wichita can now go to a crawfish boil six days a week thanks to these two new restaurants

Thanks to a couple of new restaurants in Wichita, land-locked Kansas can now get boiled crawfish every day of the week except Tuesdays.
One is Da Chicken Shak & More, a restaurant at 2428 W. 13th Street by Da Cajun Shak owners Chris Granger and family. Granger said he has long wanted to offer regular crawfish boils in Wichita, and he finally has the right spot. His Da Chicken Shak & More restaurant on 13th Street, which he opened in late August, has a big parking lot where, during warm weather, he can set up picnic tables, play Zydeco music and boil up crawfish outdoors.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Wichita Eagle
#ReadLocal
Starting this weekend, he’ll be offering crawfish boils every Friday and Saturday night starting at 5 p.m. until it runs out. People can order the special by the pound, and it includes crawfish, boiled potatoes and boiled corn. Granger said he’ll charge market price, so the cost will vary.
Crawfish boils are a spectator sport, he said.
“You can come by and see the live crawfish and watch us boil them,” he said.
Granger, a Louisiana native, promises he’ll be there for the boils, which is good because he’s taught many Kansas crawfish newbies the proper way to disassemble and consume mudbugs. The 13th street restaurant will be the only one of Granger’s restaurants offering the crawfish boils.
Also, Mama Nith’s Crawfish— the “VietCajun” restaurant that opened at 604 S. Topeka in November — has started offering boiled crawfish for $12.99 a pound. If weather permits, they’ll set the boil up in their back parking lot this weekend, with tents and chairs set up.
The restaurant, which specializes in the delicacy, serves crawfish when they’re in season, and they should be available every day the restaurant is open through the end of July. Mama Nith’s serves lunch and dinner every day but Tuesdays.
Comments