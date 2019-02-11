A Wichita restaurant had to get permission from the government to install its new carpet

He completely redid the interior in 2017.
Then, late last year, he gave the exterior a slick new update.
Now, Mike Issa is debuting another eye-catching addition to his Scotch & Sirloin, and it’s sure to get aviation enthusiasts talking — and making dinner reservations.
As he was working on the exterior remodel, Issa partnered with Textron Aviation in Wichita to design a unique “Aviation Room” in the front dining space of the restaurant at 5325 E. Kellogg.
Textron donated several airplane parts for Issa to use as decor in the room, he said. He has two pieces of the fuselage from a Cessna Citation CJ4 hanging on the room’s north wall, and the pieces are even fitted with brand new windows done by Lee Aerospace.
Hanging on the ceiling are six airplane wings and one vertical stabilizer from other planes, including a Cessna CJ3, a Beechcraft Bonanza and a Beechcraft Barron. All but one of the pieces are off of planes that once flew. The shiniest was manufactured but didn’t pass inspection and never flew. The vertical stabilizer is off of a Hawker jet.
And Issa is exceptionally excited about the custom carpet that was made for the room. It is designed to show an actual navigational map of the Wichita area, just like what pilots would see when flying. You can see all the Wichita-area runways and airports on it, including Eisenhower, McConnell, the Cessna Aircraft Field and the Beech Factory Airport.
Issa had to get permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to reproduce the map on his floor.
“When pilots walk in, they get so crazy about it,” Issa said.
Issa said he wanted to create a space that would impress his clients, many of whom are aircraft enthusiasts or aircraft executives in town on business. His architects, Roger Brown and Dennis Smith from LK Architecture, designed the space themselves, Issa said.
Textron allowed the architects to tour their warehouse and pick out the parts they wanted to use in the room.
it’s is available for private events and business meetings, but when it isn’t booked, Issa opens it up for diners.
“When people walk in , they really feel like they are in the air capital of the world,” Issa said.
